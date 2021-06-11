CHARLESTON — All season long, the Salt Fork Storm defied the logic that the best teams in track are gifted with large numbers.
It started at the Vermilion County Meet on May 7th when Salt Fork, with just seven athletes, claimed the County Championship. Along the way, the Storm also won the Vermilion Valley title and they took second in the IHSA Class 1A sectional at St. Joseph-Ogden.
But, surely, five state qualifiers in just 10 events couldn’t score enough points to win a trophy at the IHSA Class 1A state track and field meet at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University.
The small but mighty Storm not only scored enough for a trophy, but Salt Fork finished third, just 2.4 points behind state champion Belleville Althoff.
“It’s kind of impressive,’’ said Salt Fork senior Gracie Jessup while looking over at Althoff and second-place Winnebago. “In comparison to us, it looks like they have a million girls.
“Coming into the meet, MileSplit had us fourth, so we were able to bump up one and get ourselves a trophy and a team medal.’’
Althoff, which won the title with 50 points, didn’t without winning a single event but the Crusaders had 11 competitors in 10 events and Winnebago, which finished second with 49 points, had 15 competitors in 12 events.
“There are not many more points that we could have gotten today,’’ said Salt Fork coach Steve Trompter. “We scored as many as we could and that’s with two girls going in four events.’’
Jessup and junior Brynlee Keeran had very busy days on a extremely hot Thursday at O’Brien Field.
“I was really impressed in what those two accomplished,’’ Trompter added.
Most important to Jessup was that she got her individual state title in the 100-meter hurdles, as she edged out Altamont freshman Grace Nelson. Jessup’s time of 14.81 seconds was just .05 seconds ahead of Nelson, who had a 14.86.
“I was really hoping that last year was going to be my year to win the state title,’’ Jessup said. “But when that gotten taken away by the pandemic, it made me work even harder for this year.’’
Coming out of the blocks, Jessup and Nelson, who had the top-seeded time, seemed to running stride-for-stride over the first five hurdles. With only two hurdles left, Jessup had a miniscule advantage and that was all she needed.
“The last half of that race is my favorite,’’ Jessup said. “I love a challenge and (Nelson) really gave me one. I was just focused on snapping my lead leg and my trail leg down as fast as I could.
“I knew the state title was on the line and this was something I wanted more than anything. I was determined to get it.’’
Did Jessup know when she crossed the finish line that she had won?
“I wasn’t sure. I just knew I had to pump my arms and lean as far as I could at the line,’’ she said. “I realized it as soon as I saw it come up on the scoreboard.’’
That title came after Jessup started her day with a personal best and a fifth-place finish in the long jump.
“This was the first time that I’ve actually jumped off a board instead of painted stripe on the track,’’ said Jessup, whose final distance was 5.34 meters or approximately 17 feet, 6 inches. “You can really feel where you are as a jumper coming off a board.’’
Jessup ended her day with a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.01 seconds, and then she finished 20th in the 200.
“I had never placed in the 300 hurdles, so I’m really proud of that accomplishment,’’ said Jessup, who accounted for 21 points.
Keeran, who qualified in four field field, found herself going from event-to-event as three of the four were scheduled for noon.
“It was really difficult going from pole vault warmups and then over the long jump and then to the high jump and then back to pole vault again,’’ she said.
Despite all of that running around, Keeran was still able to get third in the pole vault, clearing 3.47 meters or about 11.45 inches.
“I didn’t expect to get as high as I did, which is fantastic,’’ Keeran said. “I was really nervous jumping on new poles.’’
Why did she bring new poles to state?
“At the Unity Meet, when I cleared 11 (feet) 9 (inches) I was blowing through my poles, so I needed bigger poles,’’ she said. “I grabbed two more 13s and tried them out today for the first time.’’
And while the added length was difficult, she admitted it got her higher into the air.
Initially, she was going to scratch the high jump but she convinced the coaches that she wanted to give it a try.
“I thought I could at least try to jump 5 feet to see how it goes,’’ she said. “I cleared it first try.’’
That wound up being good enough for Keeran to tie for eighth in the state.
After a little rest, Keeran recorded a personal record of 11.02 meters or more than 36 feet in the triple jump, she finished second behind Jade Aber of Bureau Valley, whose best jump 11.13 meters.
Keeran scored her 15.6 points while wearing her special mac-and-cheese socks.
“They remind me to have fun,’’ she said.
Also providing a big contribution to Salt Fork’s bid for a state title was junior Olivia Birge, who took 7th in the shot put with a personal best of 11.44 meters and she followed that with a fifth in the discus of 37.53 meters.
“I was hoping for a little better in the discus, but you can’t complain when you get 7th in the shot put after being seeded 12th coming into the meet,’’ Birge said. “Seeing all of my hard work pay off today made me very happy.’’
Sophomore Shelby Miller scored three points for the Storm with her seventh-place finish in the 100 hurdles as she ran her 15.79 seconds in third heat of four, beating out a pair of runners in the faster heat.
Freshman Macie Russell was 16th in the 800 for the Storm.
“All of these girls came ready to perform,’’ Trompter said. “And a lot of them are coming back next year.’’
But, why did this Salt Fork team actually think they could win a trophy?
“We never put a limit on what we could do,’’ Jessup said. “With the girls we had, I was confident we would be top-five, but getting that trophy just drove us to be better.’’
Westville senior Jaitlyn White was also pretty determined on Thursday.
In her very first state meet, White earned a state medal with an eighth-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.81 seconds.
“This means a lot with everything that I’ve been through during high school,’’ said White, who was disqualified for a false start at the sectional meet in sophomore season. “And then last year, we lost it to COVID, so this was my only chance.’’
White and McGee from Salt Fork ran side-by-side in their heat and they both placed ahead of girls in the faster heat.
“I liked the competition with Salt Fork,’’ White said. “It pushed me to go faster.’’
Hoopeston Area sophomore Bre Crose, who ran the 100 hurdles and 100 during the season, qualified for state in the 100 and she finished 17th with a time of 12.98 seconds.
“This is something that I never thought would happen — it’s crazy,’’ said Crose, who had been a hurdler since elementary school.
“This was the first year that I ran the 100 and in my first meet of the season, I was disqualified. But getting to run the 100 has been like a takeoff moment for me,’’ she said. “I knew I would be faster with a hurdle in my way.’’
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s 800-meter relay team finished 14th with a time of 1 minute, 51.98 seconds. The team consisted of freshmen Aubrey Peters, Gabby Moreman and Amber-Christine Reed along with junior Vivi Ruffo.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman freshman Haley Carlton recorded a personal best of 2.89 meters in the pole vault to finish 22nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.