TILTON — A couple weeks ago, Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd warned his team about getting off to slow starts and that the Speakers couldn’t do that in the state tournament.
Unfortunately for Post 210, Shepherd was right on the money.
The Speakers fell behind in all three of their Illinois American Legion State Tournament Games at Gruber Park, and Post 210 was only able to comeback and win its consolation bracket contest with Harrisburg 3-2 in 10 innings on Friday morning.
The Post 210 season came to end with a 9-5 loss to Barrington on Friday afternoon in a rematch of the 2019 State Championship, won by Danville.
“I think we learned a lot this season and in this tournament,’’ said Post 210 pitcher Brodi Winge. “We needed to come out of the gates better or it turns into a flat game for us.’’
On Friday, the two consolation bracket games for Post 210 were simply win or go home games.
After falling behind Harrisburg 2-0 in the third inning, the Speakers (17-5) came back to tie the game at 2-2 with a two-run fifth inning. Tuff Elson got the rally started with a single, followed by a hit from Blake Norton and an infield single by Brady Howard to load the bases.
Elson scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-1 and then Norton scored on an RBI single by Rance Bryant.
“We started off really slow,’’ said Elson. “We just didn’t get our bats going early in this game.
“Thankfully, we battled back from this deficit and showed what we could do.’’
But, it took Post 210 a few opportunities to finally get that winning run across home plate.
In the 10th inning, the Speakers loaded the bases with one out and Elson successfully pulled off the perfect suicide squeeze bunt with Brody Sexton, who started the frame with a single to right-center, racing across home with the winning run.
“All I was thinking is that I needed to get this bunt down because it was a squeeze and I knew Brody was coming for home,’’ Elson said. “When I got it down, it just felt great.’’
Shepherd pointed out that is probably not a play that he would have called with Elson at the start of the year.
“Through practice, learning and watching, I had no doubt that Tuff was going to come through in that situation,’’ Shepherd said. “I trusted him to do it.’’
That win gave Post 210 an opportunity to play again on Friday with a spot in Saturday’s state championship on the line and a qualifying spot in the Great Lakes Regional in Morgantown, W.Va.
Barrington didn’t waste any time jumping on Post 210 right-hander Garrett Drake, who allowed five runs as he walked four and gave up two hits.
“They are a really good hitting team and one of our pitchers just didn’t have it today,’’ Shepherd said. “They capitalized because they are good.’’
Post 210 came right back with a 3-run homer to left by third baseman Andy Onnen, but the Speakers couldn’t get any closer.
“I liked the way that we fought back,’’ Shephard said. “With as young as we are and with as many returners as we have, these teams better know that we will be coming back for the state title.’’
Brody Sexton had a solo home run in the sixth and Josh Young drove home a run with an RBI single.
Winge, who was questionable this weekend with a sore arm, went four innings in relief allowing just two unearned runs with walking none and striking out six.
“That’s encouraging for me with collegiate fall season starting next month, but I wish I could have done more for my team,’’ Winge said. “We will be back next year.’’
Winge is among 12 players with eligibility to return next season for Post 210.
The five players that played their final game for the Speakers on Friday, were Rance Bryant, Nick Coffin, Garrett Drake, Brady Howard and Jameson Sprague.
“I knew we had the talent to win the division again, but as the season grew, we were as talented as anyone,’’ Shepherd said. “I think the 10-12 games that we lost to weather and other things really showed on the pitching side. We just didn’t get enough work for some of our guys and it hurt our depth.’’
Rock Island 4 Barrington 3
TILTON — Rock Island advanced into Saturday’s state championship contest and secured a berth in the Great Lakes Regional with its win over Barrington in the winner’s bracket championship.
Rock Island Post 200 made the most of its four hits with Mateo Pena giving them a lead they would never relinquish with a 2-run double in the second inning.
Tyler Hansen and Alex Edwards added run-scoring singles in third and sixth innings that provide Rock Island with two very important insurance runs.
Barrington took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a bases-loaded walk to Danny Hoffman but Post 158 was held to just the single run.
In the seventh, Hoffman came through again for Barrington with a 2-run double to left-center, but Rock Island reliever Zach DeMarlie got a groundout with the tying run on third to end the game.
