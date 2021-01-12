CHAMPAIGN — Assessing the blame after Maryland Terrapins upset the 12th-rated Illinois Fighting Illini, 66-63, on Sunday night came from the coach and the players.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said he would take most of it after watching his team not be very sharp in practice.
While junior guard Ayo Dosunmu admitted that the Fighting Illini (9-4 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten) just didn’t make enough winning plays.
At the end of the day, both guys were right.
“We had a lot of chances,’’ Dosunmu said. “We missed free throws down the stretch, we gave away rebounds for kick out 3s … we didn’t play well enough down the stretch to win the game.’’
The Illini had just two baskets in the game’s final 7 minutes and 29 seconds — both of them came from Dosunmu, who also missed four shots during that final stretch including a game-tying 3-pointer from about 30 feet in the final seconds.
“I thought it was going in,’’ said Dosunmu of his long-ranged attempt. “I work on that shot a lot, because you never know when you will have to bring it out.
“It looked good, but it hit the back of the rim.’’
That seemed to be the story of the night for Illinois.
Things looked good at times, but when it came to finishing with a win over Maryland, who improved to 7-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten, the Illini were just off the mark.
“It’s a frustrating game,’’ Underwood admitted. “We had a lead and we have three consecutive offensive trips where Ayo missed a shot, Kofi (Cockburn) has a turnover and (Andre) Curbelo misses a shot.’’
To make matters worse for Illinois was that Maryland capitalized on an offensive rebound on the other end as Hakim Hart hit his only 3-pointer of the contest after Gavin Smith poked the ball away from Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, who had a game-high 10 rebounds in game.
The Illini had a chance to retake the lead but Da’Monte Williams missed a pair of free throws with 56.3 seconds left.
Once again the Terrapins took advantage with Darryl Morsell beating Dosunmu on the baseline for a layup and Maryland had a 64-61 lead with 33 seconds remaining.
“When the ball isn’t going in, what are you doing on the defensive end?’’ said Dosunmu. “Did we get enough stops to help us win? I don’t think we came up with enough stops to help us win.’’
Dosunmu also admitted that he needed to do more on the offensive end as Curbelo attempted an ill-advised fadaway jumper on the ensuing possession.
“It was one of those nights where it feels like the rim gets smaller,’’ he said. “I have to do a better job of making plays — not just scoring — but making plays.
“I should have done a better job of getting myself a better shot or getting a great shot for one of my teammates.’’
Both Dosunmu and Underwood admitted that Illinois didn’t get the ball to Cockburn enough in the second half.
The 7-foot sophomore center had 16 points at halftime but he managed just 5 points in the second half as he was 2-for-2 from the field and 1-for-2 at the free-throw line.
“We definitely should have done a better job of getting him more looks,’’ said Dosunmu, noting that Cockburn was 8-of-10 shooting. “He was very efficient.’’
And while Illinois actually shot better in the second half (46.4 percent to 36.4 percent) the Illini didn’t have a single offensive rebound in the final 20 minutes after having six second-chance points in the first half.
“They out-fought us and out-toughed us,’’ Underwood said.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon admitted that his team had a really tough film session after its 89-67 loss to No. 5 Iowa.
“They believed they were going to win,’’ said Turgeon, who team was without guard Eric Ayala on Sunday. “We changed a lot of things in our philosophy, and I think it helped us. We had a lot of guys who were unbelievably courageous tonight, played with great guts, had to play a lot of minutes.’’
Morsell finished with a team-high 19 for Maryland, while Donta Scott had 16 and Aaron Wiggins chipped in with 12.
Illinois, which was scheduled to play at Nebraska on Wednesday but that game has been postponed, will next play at home against Ohio State on Saturday. The Illini are No. 14 in the latest rankings, while the Buckeyes are No. 21. Tipoff on Saturday is set for 11 a.m. at the State Farm Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.