AVISTON — With anything in life, things can drastically change in 24 hours.
That's what happened to the Post 210 Speakers at the Illinois State American Legion Tournament in Aviston.
After playing one of its best defensive games in a 3-2 victory over Barrington, Post 210 came back with one of its worst games in a 7-2 loss to Moline on Thursday in a game that was delayed nearly three hours because of torrential rains in the St. Louis region.
"This wasn't us tonight,'' said Post 210 second baseman Dalton Hobick.
But, according to Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd, this isn't the first time that he's seen some of these problems.
"This was definitely my second game of a doubleheader team,'' he said calling it his team's worst game of the summer. "At the end of the day, you can only coach so much and they have to want it. Uniformly, they didn't want it enough.
"This is a business trip and we didn't treat this game like business. After Barrington, I think we were a little relaxed and there is no one that is going to lay over to us. We gave this game away. Not taking anything away from Moline, but we handed this game to them.''
And Moline took full advantage of its opportunities.
After taking a 1-0 lead in top of the third on an RBI-single by Andy Onnen driving home Dawson Dodd, who reached on a bloop double, Post 210 gave up three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Moline got things started when leadoff hitter Robert Woods reached on a single as the Post 210 outfielder lost the ball in the lights.
That was followed by singles from Kalen Paquin and Davis Hoffstatter, the latter driving in the first two runs for Moline, who would add another run later in the inning.
The Speakers (31-8) had a golden opportunity to retake the lead in the fourth inning.
Post 210 loaded the bases on singles by Isaiah Ruch and Blake Norton followed by a walk to Drew Wichtowski.
Hobick's run-scoring bunt single cut the Post 210 deficit to 3-2, but Moline's Chance Tholl got out of the jam with a strike out and a double-play as Hobick was called for runner's interference at second base.
"Moline had a good pitcher. He threw well and he mixed it up. I knew he would be a challenge,'' Shepherd said. "But, what really upsets me about this game was that we didn't play good defense.''
In the win over Barrington on Wednesday, Post 210 made numerous big-time defensive plays as the Speakers cut down three Barrington base runners at the the plate.
In the bottom of the fourth, Post 210 committed a pair of errors that helped Moline extend its advantage to 6-2 as Hoffstatter had another 2-run single.
"We didn't help our pitchers too much today,'' said Dodd. "We just didn't bring it today.
"We have to do better tomorrow. There is no excuses, we will do better tomorrow.''
Post 210 will play Wheaton, a 6-3 winner over Barrington, in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. today.
