OAKWOOD — Some things never get old in baseball.
Like the adage “get ‘em on, get ‘em over and get ‘em in.’’
That’s exactly what the Oakwood Comets did in the sixth inning to pull out a 4-3 victory in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest against the Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman Buffaloes at the Fletcher Family Field in Oakwood.
“I think that was the first time all year that we executed the way that are supposed to execute in baseball,’’ said Oakwood coach Ryan McFarland.
The Comets (7-5 overall, 3-2 in the Vermilion Valley Conference) didn’t even need a hit to score the winning run.
Koby Fletcher got things started when he drew a leadoff walk after fouling off three straight two-strike pitches from Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman pitcher Justice Arthur.
Fletcher advanced to second when Arthur was called for a balk and then he got to third on a sacrifice bun by Oakwood’s Dylan Bensyl down the third base line.
Sophomore catcher Matthew Miller, who was 0-for-2 with a pair of groundouts, was next and he drove a 1-1 pitch from Arthur to left field where it was caught Nick Anderson of the Buffaloes but the fly ball was deep enough that Fletcher easily scored from third with the go-ahead run, that turned into the game-winner.
“I was very nervous,’’ said Miller, who is getting his first varsity experience this year. “I was just looking for a pitch in the middle part of the plate. I barely missed that one, but I got it in the air and it scored the run.’’
McFarland acknowledged that it was a sign of progress for his team.
“Today, we had some guys step up in some new roles for us. We’ve had to move people around and this time, we had the right guy in the right place at the right time,’’ he said. “In the past, something has always happened to where we don’t get the job done.
“This time we got the bunt down and then our next hitter (Miller) got the ball out of the infield. It worked out exactly how we wanted it to work.’’
It’s only the second RBI this season for Miller, who was battling .091 coming into Wednesday’s game.
“Matthew has struggled a little bit with varsity baseball, but he is starting to make the adjustment and he is getting more reps at the plate,’’ McFarland said.
Bensyl, who came in for Travis Goodner in the fifth, retired seven of the eight batters he faced to get the victory, including five strikeouts.
“Our pitching has been pretty consistent,’’ McFarland said. “So when our defense plays, we re pretty tough.’’
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman (3-4 overall, 1-2 in the VVC) took a 3-2 lead with a 2-run fourth, but it could have been more. Goodner held the Buffaloes to just the 2 runs after they loaded the bases with no outs.
“Today was the first time that we have had our full roster since the season started,’’ said Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman coach Chad Steinbaugh. “It showed a little bit in the batter’s box. We didn’t execute all of the time, but we will get better.’’
The Buffaloes also left runners in scoring position in the second, fourth and fifth innings, but Steinbaugh noted that the bottom part of his order came up with a pair of hits and an RBI.
“I saw improvement out of those guys in our lineup and our bench guys,’’ he said. “That is always good for a coach. I think we are going to see more good things to come.’’
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman shortstop Cale Steinbaugh was the only player with multiple hits on Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. He also had the game’s only extra-base hit with a third inning double.
