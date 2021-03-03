CHAMPAIGN — Neither the names nor the numbers on the uniforms should determine the effort level of a basketball team.
But on Tuesday night, the Danville Vikings were missing senior forward Tevin Smith and their response to being a man down was less than ideal for coach Durrell Robinson.
Champaign Central basically did whatever it wanted to in the game's first two quarters as the Maroons cruised to a 71-34 victory over the Vikings on Senior Night for Central.
"I realize we were missing Tevin, but I'm still disappointed in our effort,'' Robinson said. "We have always had a next-man-up mentality.
"We knew Central was a good team, but I just wish my guys would have competed better in the first half.''
Danville senior Nathanael Hoskins acknowledged the Vikings learned a valuable lesson on Tuesday night.
"We can't worry about who is not playing,'' he said. "We need to worry about who is playing and we need to compete hard on every play, regardless.''
Hoskins was one of the few bright spots for Danville (7-3 overall, 6-3 in the Big 12) as he scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down a team-high 6 rebounds. But, even his production on Tuesday night was limited. In his last three games, Hoskins was averaging 23.7 points for the Vikings.
"It felt like Central's defense was just focusing on me,'' Hoskins said. "Having Tevin out there would have given them a whole another headache to worry about.''
Smith, who averaged 25.0 points in his last three games, was ruled out on Tuesday for an undisclosed reason.
"He is day-to-day,'' Robinson said. "It was in his best interest that he stayed home on Tuesday.''
Danville was also missing junior forward Martez Rhodes, who is out all week, according to Robinson.
Central (7-3 overall, 6-3 in the Big 12) took full advantage winning the rebounding battle 51-22 and the Maroons had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, while the Vikings had just four total rebounds in the first two quarters.
"The things that we can control is our effort,'' Robinson said. "The dominated us in the first half. We only had four rebounds and they have 11 offensive rebounds. There is nothing else to say about that — it's just effort.''
Making matters worse for Danville was the fact that Central seniors Diego Sanchez and Henry Hamelberg proceeded to make 10-of-14 shots behind the 3-point arc in the first half. They combined to score 34 first-half points as the Maroons build a 43-24 halftime advantage.
Robinson kept his team on the bench at halftime as his message was very simple.
"There are no plays that you can draw up for effort,'' he said.
And Robinson saw improvement in the game's final 16 minutes.
"We competed better at the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter,'' he said. "But, it was way too late then.
"It was a good experience for our young kids, because they got to see what happens when you don't have effort.''
With the exception of Hoskins and senior guard Michael Moore, the Vikings played most of Tuesday's game with two sophomores (Jonathan Ireland and O'Shawn Jones-Winslow) and three freshmen (Emerson Davis, Liam Houpt and Caleb Robinson).
Houpt getting his first significant varsity minutes was the second leading scorer with six points on a pair of 3-pointers, while Davis and Ireland each contributed five points in the losing effort.
"(Houpt) is showing what he can do and we all know about his family legacy,'' said Robinson as Houpt is the younger brother of Sean and Erin Houpt, the latter is the school's all-time leading scorer with more than 2,042 points. "He is someone that we can look forward to in the future along with those other guys.
"The future is looking bright for our program.''
Danville will be back in action on Thursday with a makeup game with Peoria Notre Dame, rated No. 6 in Class 3A. The Irish secured at least a share of the Big 12 Conference title with a 73-67 win over the Normal West Wildcats on Tuesday night.
