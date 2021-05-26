DANVILLE — Every year, Danville manager Eric Coleman knows his Dans are going to open the Prospect League season shorthanded.
After not having a 2020 season, Coleman is just happy to be back in Danville.
So when the Dans take the field tonight in Springfield, Ohio, against the Champion City Kings, they will do so with only six players from their 32-man roster.
“We will be ready to roll with 17 guys,’’ said Coleman, noting that the Dans have added 11 temporary players for the opening portion of the season. “Every March, you hear the phrase ‘survive and advance’ during the NCAA Tournament.
“Well, that’s exactly what we are going to do until we get our full allotment of players.’’
It’s even more difficult this year for Prospect League teams as the season is starting before Memorial Day — which is when the NCAA Division I Tournament announces its field and pairings.
“I guess it’s a blessing and curse,’’ Coleman said. “We recruit players from some of the top teams in the country like LSU, Mississippi State and San Diego. When you bring in those kind of kids, you have to be willing to wait for them to finish the college seasons.’’
Coleman is very appreciative of the 11 players that are willing to come to Danville to play as a temporary player.
“Just because they are temporary today, doesn’t mean that they won’t be permanent players tomorrow,’’ Coleman said. “During the 2018 season, Zach Huffins started as a temporary player and all he did was lead the league with 44 stolen bases that year.’’
The Dans were 40-20 in the 2019 season, losing in the Eastern Division playoffs to the eventual league-champion Chillicothe Paints.
Coleman said that this year’s team is built the exact same way.
“We are going to look to run, but we will also be able to hit the ball out of the park,’’ he said. “And then we are going to rely on power pitching and solid defense.’’
After tonight’s game against Champion City, Danville travels to Springfield on Friday for a contest against the Sliders.
The home opener for the Dans will be 6:30 p.m. Saturday night against the Terre Haute Rex.
“The last year was really difficult without Danville Dans baseball,’’ Coleman said. “I can’t wait to get this started.’’
Hayden Birdsong, a redshirt freshman from Eastern Illinois University and a former Mattoon Post 88 standout, will make the start tonight against Champion City.
