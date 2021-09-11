SAN FRANCISCO — A fresh start with a fresh team may be all that Trent Sherfield needed for this season.
After spending three years with the Arizona Cardinals, the Danville native made the decision to stay in the NFC West, but play for the San Francisco 49ers.
“We were going into free agency, my contract was up and I was expecting Arizona to tender me, but it didn’t go through like I thought it would,” Sherfield said. “My agent and I decided we had to get out of Arizona to move on.”
The wide receiver had various teams contact him, but in the end, San Francisco ended up being the right choice.
“We had a couple of teams lined up like the Lions, the Jets, the Dolphins, but San Fran caught my eye,” Sherfield said. “I played against them twice a year and I saw how they operated and how they played. I knew I could go over there and fit in with the winning culture. They are an organization that is concerned about winning and that is what I wanted to do. With me early in my career, I wanted to go to a team that can compete for a spot and be part of a winning organization.”
During the preseason, Sherfield has delivered and has gone from a possible special teams pickup to being part of the wide receiver rotation. He caught an 80-yard touchdown pass in the first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, had two catches for 50 yards against the San Diego Chargers and two catches for 26 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders that were for key first downs.
“I know what I can do and I know the type of player I am and I know the capability that I have as a wide receiver in the league,” Sherfield said. “I am taking it day by day and make sure that I am level-headed and consistent because you can have a good game and the next week you can lose your focus and it can all go downhill.
“I just want to make sure that I am level-headed and cool, calm and collected through every situation that comes my way because for me consistency is the key. I want to be a guy that produces for years and years, I don’t want to be someone that shows up here and there, I want to be there all the time. In my daily approach, it is going to get me to where I want to be.”
The 49ers have starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first round pick Trey Lance backing him up and Sherfield said the relationship with them have led to a great relationship with the rest of the team.
“It is going really good with not only the quarterbacks but the whole team,” Sherfield said. “Building a relationship with Jimmy and Trey has been very good and both guys can throw the rock and play. Jimmy is an incredible player and leader and Trey is going to be an incredible player and leader, so I can’t ask to be in a better situation than with those guys and it’s going to be fun playing with them.”
While Sherfield is happy to move on from Arizona, he said he will not lose any of the teachings he learned there, especially from future Hall of Fame wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.
“I can’t say enough good things about Larry. He’s like my big brother,” Sherfield said. “It has been a blessing to have him in my life. A lot of the things that transpired in Arizona didn’t go my way, but one thing that I will never take back is hanging with Larry.
“In my rookie season, I probably would not be in the league if it wasn’t for him. I was sitting with Larry in the back corner of the receivers’ room and for the first few weeks, he didn’t say anything to me and I didn’t expect to hear anything from him. I was watching film after a bad practice and he wrote me a note and it said ‘Trent, I want you to continue to do the things that you are doing because I want you here during the season.’ So it showed that he saw something in me that I didn’t see. I would always make mental notes and I have notes on my phone from him and it is titled ‘Learning from Fitz’ and I am so grateful for God to put me in this position and I can’t say enough good things for him.”
The 49ers start the season on Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. While his family will make the trip to Detroit, Sherfield will keep a lot of his focus on the field.
“I honestly don’t know what to expect this week. I have only been trying to control what I know I can control and that is my attitude,” Sherfield said. “. Like I said, it is going to be fun, I can’t wait to go out there and perform. Go out and catch anything that is thrown to me and do all the right things. My family will be able to come because it is close to Danville, so it is good to have them cheer me on.”
No matter what happens on Sunday, Sherfield will be prepared to make an impact.
“I have to stay levelheaded in the game because I have trained all the fear and anxiety out of me,” Sherfield said.” I learned from a quote from MJ (Michael Jordan) that ‘If you are ever afraid, you haven’t trained enough’ So I took myself serious in training and went to a dark place as far as training and tiring myself out to be prepared so when I am out there, I am playing relaxed and free and living in my world. It will be the first game in a long season and I am looking to be consistent. I am doing to go out and continue to be who I am and I am not trying to impress anyone. For me, I love playing the game and bringing glory to God and that is what is important to me.”
