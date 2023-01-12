LINCOLN, Neb. — After dropping to 0-3 in the Big Ten Conference, the University of Illinois men’s basketball team has not panicked.
They have just found a way to stay together.
“It is us and it has always been about us. It is our mantra,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It is about the fight for us. Tonight we were the benefactor of loose balls and blocked shots and that’s who we are and it is a pretty good thing.”
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 76-50 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night for their second straight win.
“The past few games, I saw myself as passive and coach Brad talked to me about being aggressive at all times,” Shannon said. “When the defense got in, I hit the right guy, but I was mostly aggressive. My teammates love when I score and when I make the right plays.”
Jayden Epps scored seven points of his 13 points in an 13-0 game-ending run for the Fighting Illini (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten). Coleman Hawkins had 12 points and five assists and Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez scored 10 points each. Dain Dainja had three of Illinois’ seven blocks.
“You always enjoy winning. Everyone contributed and played with a lot of energy,” Shannon said. “Ty (Rodgers), Jayden, and RJ came in with a lot of energy and defensed well. RJ had some big offensive rebounds and Dain as always did a good job for us.”
“He is playing like one of the best players in the country and Terrance wants to be coached and have expectations put on him,” Underwood said. “He had a pretty good night and he is rising to that challenge. That is good for us, and it is great to see them meet their potential.”
Another part of the win was Rodgers. The freshman came in and had four points with seven rebounds in 16 minutes.
“His impact won’t show in the game other than his rebounding, but he is establishing what we are fighting for and that is our culture,” Underwood said. “Ty gives us that guy that can guard any position.”
The Illini as a team had 15 assists with Coleman Hawkins getting five of them. The movement was what Underwood was liking during the game.
“We moved the ball and 15 assists is a good total,” Underwood said. “They were patient and took what was there. It was great to see Matt get going in the second half and I was pleased with the defensive effort.”
“We all shared the ball and no one cares who shoots it. With this team, it could be anyone’s night,” Shannon said. “As long as we share the ball and play together, we will be great. We get open shots when we move the ball and we just have to hit them.”
Sam Griesel scored 12 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach scored all 11 of his points consecutively midway through the second half to keep the Cornhuskers (9-8, 2-4) within range. Derrick Walker, coming off a career-high 22 points in a win over Minnesota, scored five. Starting forward Juwan Gary suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half and didn’t return.
Nebraska cut an 11-point halftime deficit to five to start the second half but Hawkins hit a 3-pointer and added four more points in a 17-4 run that included Mayer’s two 3-pointers. Breidenbach’s run brought the Cornhuskers back but they had only one more field goal after that in the final eight minutes.
Shannon scored 17 points in the first half when Illinois took a 34-23 lead.
The Illini scored 16 points off 17 Nebraska turnovers, including 12 steals, in beating the Cornhuskers for the sixth straight time.
After losing to Northwestern last week, the Illini have seemed to have righted the ship, even after losing Skyy Clark for the time being. Underwood said it has been a change in attitude that has paid off.
“We weren’t right and we weren’t about us and we have to fight for that. I am competitive that way because teams win and individuals don’t,” Underwood said. “I like this team as much as any team I have coached. There are no downers and is an energy group. We said it would be a lot of ups and downs and we have .
Illinois is home against Michigan State and Nebraska is at Purdue in Friday games.
The game with the Spartans will start at 8 p.m. and will be shown on FS1 and will be broadcast on the Fighting Illini Sports Network which includes WDAN-AM 1490 and WDNL-FM 102.1.
