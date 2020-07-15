PERU, Ind. — Former Seeger golf standout Shane Bryant finished with a three-round score of 7-under 209 to earn a fourth-place tie at the 2020 Indiana Open at Rock Hollow Golf Course.
Bryant, the 2011 Wabash River Conference golf champion, opened the 54-hole tournament with a 3-under 69 on Monday and he followed that with a 7-under 65 on Tuesday.
He entered Wednesday’s final round with a 2-shot lead over Eric Steger of Westfield, Ind. but Steger closed with a 5-under 67 to win the title by three shots over Timothy Wiseman of Corydon, Ind. while Bryant, who lives in Williamsport, Ind., struggled with a 3-over 75.
Bryant had a pair of double bogeys, a bogey and two birdies in his final five holes, while in his first two rounds, Bryant had two eagles, 11 birdies to go with just three bogeys and one double bogey.
Former Bismarck-Henning standout Michael Davan, now living in Zionsville, Ind., finished in a tie for 7th with a three-round score of 6-under 210.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.