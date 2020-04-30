GEORGETOWN — For four years, Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Taylor Stal has had some of the best times of her life.
Through her volleyball and softball career, Stal said the chance to play for the Buffaloes was a big motivating factor.
“I loved playing for GRHS for these past four years. The atmosphere me and my friends created was great. It was the best time I ever had,” Stal said. “I think my teammates created a bond. Our coach made sure we always had team bonding activities and we came together really good and we connected and we never really argued and everything was fun and easy.”
The chance to build on last season’s 20-10 record in softball was a motivating factor this spring for Stal, who hit.557 last season with six homers and 43 RBIs.
“I was really excited about what we were going to do this season,” Stal said. “We lost some good players but we had some really good freshmen coming in that I was confident in, so I was excited to see what we could do, but we didn’t get a chance to try anything, so it is sad, but I was excited. I was super excited about that. It was my senior year and I wanted to go off and have the best season I ever had.”
Stal’s coach for most of her career at GRHS was Kim Fraser, who added softball duties to volleyball last season.
“I had her for all four years of volleyball, which was great and she coached us last year for softball and it was great as well,” Stal said. “She made sure that we all got along and had fun, which was great.”
Also gone with the cancellation of the season was a final chance for Stal to face some of the best talents in the area.
“It’s like the same in softball and volleyball, we are just very competitive with each other,” Stal said. “We know each other from different sports and getting to see each team play, it has been very competitive.”
Stal’s career started when she was young, but it was softball that she has played the longest.
“I started volleyball in sixth grade, but I played t-ball and played travel ball from 10u to 16u and I had a lot of experience with it,” Stal said.
Now Stal will continue her softball career at Danville Area Community College, who had a great start by sweeping its spring trip before the season was cancelled.
“They had a really good trip and some of them are coming back so I am excited just to play with all of them and see how it goes,” Stal said.
