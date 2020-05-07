HOOPESTON — Sports brings a lot of opportunities to make memories and friends.
Hoopeston Area’s Payton Small made a lot of both during her time on the softball field for the Cornjerkers.
“Travel ball is special to me. I started out with the ECI Dynamite with Randy Skaggs and then I went to Central Illinois Diamonds and my coach was Brad Cosgrove,” Small said. “I started playing softball at eight years old. I played every single weekend during the summer going into my junior year. I had some amazing memories with girls that are among my lifetime friends. I know that I can talk to them about everything.”
Small said playing with girls mostly from Vermilion County and Champaign County in travel ball was fun for her and it built relationships that have lasted.
“Even now, we always try to find a way to talk to each other even though we are not playing softball together,” Small said. “It’s nice to see each other during a volleyball game or when we are playing softball. It is nice to see those girls again and we pick up where we left off. Even our families are close with each other. We try to stay connected and we became friendly.”
It was these friendships that Small was hoping to pick up this season, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an halt to that.
“Obviously, I am very upset about it,” Small said. “I figured that we were going to come back after the first two weeks we were shut down, but it kept getting extended and it was upsetting. I was hoping for this season because I knew it was going to be it.”
Small also played volleyball for Hoopeston Area and she said the Cornjerkers has made strides.
“Our volleyball team has struggles, but we won our senior night for the first time in 8-12 years and that was a major accomplishment,” Small said. “We won four games and that was big for us because in our sophomore year, we didn’t win any games, so it was an improvement because we worked together.”
On the field, Small had the support of many teammates, but former Cornjerker Raven Rutherford was one of her best friends and teammates.
“She always had her back and I knew that anything that went into the outfield that she had it,” Small said. “She had confidence in me and was one of my best teammates and helped me a lot on the field.”
For her best moment, it was actually in defeat against Bloomington Central Catholic in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal last season.
“We won our first round regional to go to the next round. It was 0-0 going into the sixth inning and it was a good moment for me because we all worked together and had each others back,” Small said.
Wither her career over, Small is going to Indiana State for elementary education and a minor in special education.
“I chose this major because I have been working as a DO student at Maple Grade School,” Small said. “I worked three hours a day at the Maple library and that pushed me into going into education because I love being around the kids. I want to be a teacher that those kids would feel welcome to talk to and they can see an amazing role model for and be someone they can connect with.”
