BISMARCK — Records are made to be broken.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Sierra Bryant had set her sights on the school record in the 400 meters for her senior season.
Bryant, who has already signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Bradley University and run track for the Braves, nearly accomplished that feat in her junior season.
“Last year at state, I ran a 59.14 in the preliminaries and the school record is 59.13,’’ said Bryant, who was unable to break the record in the state finals because a stiff wind out of the south. She did win a bronze medal for a third-place finish. “After the state meet, I kept telling myself that I had my senior season left and I was going to get that record.
“Now, I won’t have the opportunity and it really hurts. I really to leave my name on that board, for how ever long it lasted.’’
Instead, Bryant has spent most of the last two months, working out, doing a lot of homework and just chilling.
“At first, it was kind of joke for all of us,’’ said Bryant about the COVID-19 Pandemic. “It was almost exciting because we were getting an extra week out of school before our spring break. But, as it went along, you started to realize that it was going to last a lot longer than anyone expected.
“It went from being fun to now we are losing hope about going back to school, losing our senior seasons and all of the other fun stuff that seniors normally experience in their final month of high school. It’s kine of like our four years of high school have been wiped away.’’
While Bryant admits things like a prom and other school activities are painful to lose, it’s still her senior season of track that she is going to miss the most.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to qualify for state every year of high school and I was really looking forward to make it again this year,’’ said Bryant, who qualified last year in the 100, 200 and 400 events after going to state in relay events during her freshman and sophomore seasons. “I was hoping that I could also make it this year in a relay, so that I could experience state one more time with a relay.
“I also wanted to place higher in the 400 and I thought it would be nice to place in multiple events this year.’’
But ultimately, the school record in the 400 was her main focus.
“I try to set realistic goals for myself. So, at the start of the season, I would have been thinking about running a sub-1 minute quarter,’’ she said. “I’m one of those runners that after their race, I think about what I could have done better and how could I have improved my time. You should always strive to be a little bit faster.
“By the end of the season, I think I would have been shooting for the record.’’
Without a state championship this year, Bryant admits the motivation to keep running is difficult.
“In a quarantine, it’s hard to stay motivated and it’s hard to stay positive,’’ she admitted. “You are wondering when it’s going to be over.
“I’m still going to the track to run sprints and I run around Bismarck, doing a walk-job-sprint and I’m doing some hill runs.’’
It’s all part of a workout plan that Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin coach Susan Kentner gave her team at the start of the coronavius quarantine.
“She wanted to make sure that we were ready if our season was able to pick back up,’’ Bryant said. “I’ve kept doing my workouts, trying to make sure I’m ready for freshman season at Bradley.’’
Bryant said the Braves haven’t given her their workout plans yet, but she is learning about some of the team through online chats.
“I’m excited to see how I’ve changed and progress through this quarantine,’’ Bryant said. “You don’t know exactly what it has done, but I’m positive that I will be stronger.’’
And Bryant admits that the current pandemic has reinforced her plans to major in nursing at Bradley.
“Knowing that I will be able to help more people, it’s more encouraging,’’ she said. “I hope that I will also know how to protect myself better if this ever happens again.’’
