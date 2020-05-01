WESTVILLE — Every new season brings a chance to make things right from the previous season.
Westville's Dalton Rolinitis was looking forward to making things right in baseball and track before the season was called off.
For baseball, the Tigers were 2-29 last season and Rolinitis said they were going to make that move up.
"We were just trying to improve from last year," Rolinitis said. "We had some new younger kids coming in and I thought we were going to improve.
"I personally was very upset because it was my last year and last year, I shattered my knee cap, so I was finally healthy and was real excited to play, but id didn’t work out. The team is upset too because we thought we were going to a little bit farther than we went last year."
Rolinitis, who played football and basketball as well for Westville, had a good start to his career.
"My whole career at Westville had ups and downs. I started off not being the best athlete in my freshman year, but it wasn’t until my sophomore year I started getting better at my skills," Rolnitis said. "I was on the elite eight team in football and that journey taught me a lot of things. I had to work harder to get to a level of playing that I needed and I tried to teach that to the younger kids."
Roliniits said those last year was a tough year for him and the school's teams but things were about to turn around.
"Last year, we were down for sports last year and it was rough, but this year, we were starting to bounce back and starting to have fun because you never have enough fun losing as you do winning," Rolinitis said. "So it was sad when baseball and track ended because it was my last year and I was ready to make something happen."
Rolinitis was also getting ready to prepare for the pole vault, an event he went to the state tournament in 2018.
"In my backyard, my dad and I made a pit and we brought in some mats and I basically learned how to do it," Rolinitis said. "I made it to state my sophomore year and last year, I shattered my kneecap near the end of the season, so I had some troubles and I was trying to get back this year."
During his Westville career, Rolinitis also saw a shift in his favorite sports.
"I was nearly not as good at Football and track and was decent in basketball and baseball going in, but as time went on, I ended up doing the best in high school in the sports I felt I was not good at and started to like them more," Rolinitis said.
For now it is the end of Rolinitis' career, but he is not ruling out a return in the future at Danville Area Community College.
"I am just going to take a year off from sports and go to DACC," Rolinitis said. "I decided that high school was where I was going to end things but if I miss it too much, I might try to go back into a sport.
The only regret Rolinitis has is not getting that opportunity to make things right for his senior year.
"I just wish that there a last season for us seniors. It sucks for us to not have one more year to do everything," Rolinitis said. "We wanted our senior nights and our final games to be special."
