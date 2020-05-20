DANVILLE — Distance runners have plenty of time to think during their training sessions.
For Danville senior runner Peyton Hile, she had no problem when it came to her classes, as she is one of this year’s valedictorians, but she still hasn’t figured out her future plans.
“I’m unsure. I don’t know what I want to study or what I want to do when I get older,’’ said Hile, who will attend the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I. this August. “I’m a senior, I should know exactly what I’m going to do, but I want to take my time.
“At the prep school, you don’t have a major, so I hope I can figure it out while I’m there.’’
Hile, who was a part of two sectional qualifying cross country teams at Danville, admits that she has thought about being a pediatrician, a registered nurse and a teacher during her four years of high school.
“I have great parents who have helped me a lot,’’ said Hile, who is the daughter of Dan and Tessa Hile. “I believe that God has a plan for me.’’
First and foremost, Hile is trying to finalize her speech for Danville’s virtual graduation.
“It’s coming along,’’ she said. “I have a few quotes and experiences that I want to share — they have made me who I am today. But, I’m also trying to find something that I can talk about that will relate to all of my classmates.’’
Hile acknowledges that this isn’t the graduation that she expected as her speech will be in front of a camera instead of in front of hundreds of her classmates along with their families and friends.
“I’ve always been nervous about public speaking,’’ she said. “So, I will still be a little nervous in front of the camera, but it won’t be the big crowd that we normally have for graduation. That is kind of a bummer, but it’s just a great honor to be one of the valedictorians at Danville High.’’
Getting good grades along with being a member of the cross country and track teams for the Vikings has always been important for Hile.
“I’ve been involved with after-school sports since I was in the sixth grade,’’ Hile said. “For me, there was my school time and then I had two hours or so after school for cross country and track practices. And then I made sure I had time after that to commit to my homework.
“It was pretty challenging, especially when I started working, but it was something that I really wanted to do.’’
And while Hile never qualified for a high school state meet, she had her own level of success.
“I just enjoyed the opportunity to compete with my teammates and be a part of a great team at Danville High School,’’ she said. “We had great coaches that really motivated us and made us the best that we could be.’’
Included in that group was Todd Orvis, the head cross country coach and the head girls track coach this past year.
“I knew coming into high school that I was going to be in great hands with Mr. Orvis,’’ said Hile, noting that her older brother, Noah Hile, had already spent a season with Orvis. “He really motivates you and he made me a strong runner from my freshman year until now.’’
That’s part of the reason that the cancellation of the spring sports season was hard on Hile.
“I missed most of my senior year in cross country because of a hip injury,’’ she said. “I got myself ready for the track season and after two indoor meets, everything was halted.
“I’m glad we did get those two indoor meets, but I felt like I could drop some time after the way that I ran.’’
Hile added that she was surprised this week with a glass plaque from Orvis when she turned in her running gear.
“That really lifted my spirits,’’ she said. “Coach Orvis always does a lot for his kids and this was something really nice for the seniors.’’
