HOOPESTON — Not all student-athletes can simply be judged by their successes on the field of competition.
The scoreboard will determine which team won that day, but there is more to the experience of high school athletics than just winning and losing.
Hoopeston Area’s Lucas Hofer is a classic example.
While Hofer never enjoyed the spoils of being a regional champion during his 11 seasons (four in soccer, four in basketball and three in baseball) you would be hard-pressed to find anyone say something negative about the left-handed Cornjerker.
“It’s kind of sad,’’ said Hofer, whose teams were 0-for-6 in regional title games. “I can’t really explain why it happened and some of them were really close games.’’
Was there one that stood out?
“There were two,’’ he said. “Basketball during my freshman year and baseball in my sophomore season. Both of them were against Bismarck and I really thought that we should have won those games.’’
Actually, that’s one of the reasons why Hofer is so frustrated with the current coronavirus pandemic.
“I really thought we had a decent chance of winning a regional title this year,’’ said Hofer as the regional tournament for IHSA Class 2A would have started on Monday. “Last year, we surprised everyone when we beat Olympia in the regional semifinals, and we had a good number of players coming back from that team.
“We were really putting in the time and working hard for this season.’’
Not only was the dreams of a regional title squashed for Hofer, but it is quite likely the end of his athletic career.
“I didn’t have any offers to play in college,’’ Hofer said. “I was just going to play out my senior year of baseball and see if anything happened for me. But without playing this spring, I’ve basically decided to pick the school that is best for me.’’
Hofer has decided to attend Illinois State University in Normal, where he currently plans on majoring in accounting.
“I might try to walk-on,’’ Hofer said.
That will be quite a change for someone who participated in athletics during every day of their high school career, including being on the varsity teams as a freshman.
“Coming into high school, I kind of expected to play but I quickly found out that I had to push myself harder to be able to be on those teams,’’ said Hofer. “Making it on the varsity basketball team was a big achievement. I got my chance after a few injuries and I just kept getting more playing time as the year went along.’’
Hofer was a contributor as the Cornjerkers claimed the 2017 Vermilion County Tournament.
“That was definitely one of my best memories,’’ he said.
When Hofer wasn’t participating in athletics, he was a part of the Link Crew at Hoopeston Area High School and the Big Blue Crew. The Link Crew helps with freshmen orientation, while the Big Blue Crew works with elementary-aged kids in the district.
“I really enjoyed the Big Blue Crew, because you are basically a mentor for younger kids,’’ said Hofer. “For 30 minutes each week, I would go down to the grade school and work my student. Sometimes, we would play basketball, sometimes, we would play cards or I would just help him with his schoolwork. I really enjoyed that time.’’
So, has Hofer thought about being a teacher?
“My mom (Tonna Hofer) would like to see that,’’ said Lucas, whose mother is a teacher in the district. “But, I really enjoy math and working with numbers, and I took a high school accounting class this year and I really like it.’’
And with the increased importance in analytics in baseball, Hofer wouldn’t mind getting a career in the sport that he loves.
“That would be alright,’’ he added.
One of Hofer’s biggest athletic accomplishments came a year ago as he was a starting outfielder for the Danville Post 210 Speakers, who won the Illinois State Championship, the Great Lakes Regional Championship and reached the Final Four of the American Legion World Series.
