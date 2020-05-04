DANVILLE — All of us tend to take thing for granted in our lives.
Danville senior Kaitlyn Loewenstein is no different.
She had spent most of her prep softball career dreaming about her senior season, but those dreams have faded away as the 2020 spring sports season has been cancelled by coronavirus pandemic.
“I think I would have done a lot of things differently if I would have known that we weren’t going to have a softball season this year,’’ said Loewenstein, who played both volleyball and softball for the Vikings. “I took a lot of things for granted for my senior year.’’
Like what things?
“I would have paid more attention in class and try harder to get better grades,’’ she said. “I would have hung out with more friends.’’
The later is something that she realizes even more as we practice ‘social distancing.’
“At first, I thought this was just going to be an extended spring break,’’ Loewenstein admitted. “And I thought that we were still going to get a small summer season of softball.
“It’s turned into finishing school online and no softball, at all.’’
That also includes her summer travel ball season.
“I just found out last week that it’s been cancelled as well,’’ she said.
Thankfully for Loewenstein, she has already secured her collegiate plans. Back in November, she signed a letter of intent to play next year at Danville Area Community College.
“I’m extremely grateful that I have already signed with DACC and I do have a plan for next year,’’ she said. “I would be freaking out right now if I didn’t have my plans set at DACC. I honestly think that it could have been the end of my softball career.’’
In an effort to stay in shape and in softball form, Loewenstein has been hitting and playing catch with her dad, Billy, and her older sister, Lindsey.
“It’s not the same as facing live pitching, but it helps,’’ she says. “I know it’s going to take me a little time this fall when I get back on the field and facing a live pitcher.’’
Loewenstein, who points out that she should be playing a game today against Bloomington, said she had a big goal for her senior year.
“I had a lot of goals, but I really wanted to finish with a strong batting average,’’ she said.
Did she have a number in mind?
“I wanted to hit at least .400 this year,’’ said Loewenstein, who finished last year just under .380. “I also think, as a team, we were going to have a pretty good season, as well.’’
The Vikings finished last year at 10-11 and they had nine returning letterwinners including pitchers Ciera Bieth, Sage Keller, Karli Johnson and Nikki Ervin, as Bieth, Keller and Johnson were going to be sophomores this season.
“We had a lot of freshmen on the team last year and we did better than normal,’’ Loewenstein said. “With an extra year of experience, especially with our pitchers, I think would have made a big difference in our record.’’
Loewenstein plans to go into nursing, following in the footsteps of her mother, Kelly, and her older sister Lindsey.
Actually, Kaitlyn has been following her older sister Lindsey in a lot of ways. They were both standout players at Danville and both of them signed to play at DACC.
“She is someone that I look up to. She is a big reason why I’m the softball player that I am, but also the person that I am today,’’ said Kaitlyn. But quickly realizing she was saying too many nice things about her sister, added “she can be really annoying.’’
Loewenstein, who continues to work at a local grocery store during the pandemic, admits she is going to approach life differently in the future.
“I’m going to stop taking things for granted,’’ she said.
