DANVILLE — With a senior season in baseball over before it began, Danville's Robbie Jaruseski can only look at the the memories.
"For all seniors that are going through this, you have to analyze the situation," Jaruseski said. "It's tough for a lot of us and all you can do is look back."
Jaruseski, who was also involved in golf for Danville High and youth hockey in Champaign, was gearing up for one last time playing for the Vikings on the baseball field before last week's announcement from the IHSA that the spring sports season was canceled.
"When it was announced, I had a feeling that it would happen," Jaruseski said. "I have no problems with it, but I am sad that I am not going to get closure for a game that I started at around 3-4 years old and I was not planning to play in college."
Along with baseball, he earlier said goodbye to golf and hockey.
"I started playing hockey in fourth grade and I spent two years with Danville and then played in Champaign from sixth grade until earlier this year," Jaruseski said. "We played in a league that has most of the teams in Chicago, so we had to go and travel, but it was a great experiences and I met a lot of good people and made a lot of connections.
"For college, I am not going to do much as far as sports unless it is in intramural sports."
Jaruseski is also in the process of choosing a college, but the COVID-19 epidemic has put a block to that as well.
"I had some schools I was going to visit, but I can't for the time being," Jaruseski said. "I am going to have to do some virtual visits online."
With college along the corner, Jaruseski said that it will be tough to not overlook the finish to his past.
"I played with these guys since playing t-ball at the American Legion," Jaruseski said. "A lot of us fellow seniors saw the senior night from last season and we were sad to see them go because we were close to them. It is just tough that we didn't get a chance to have a senior night and not get a chance to get with my friends and talk about things related to sports."
