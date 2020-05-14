DANVILLE — At this time of year, Jaren Hotsinpiller would be on the courts at the Danville Tennis Center, a place that he has known since he was a child.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause to that and the end of his senior season at Danville High School.
“This is probably the longest I have gone without being on a tennis court. It’s weird, but there is nothing that I can do about it,” Hotsinpiller said. “I am not worrying about it or beating myself up about it. Whenever I can get back to playing, I will play.”
Hotsinpiller said that it was the center where he started learning under his father and grandfather.
“I have been playing every since I picked up a racket. My grandfather was a pro at the tennis center for awhile,” Hotsinpiller said. “I always played with my grandparents and my dad, who played for DHS all four years, so basically when I wanted to play tennis, I had a few people who could come out and teach me anything about it.”
Before high school, Hotsinpiller was always playing in tournaments and had to adjust to playing in more of a team situation.
“It was definitely different going from playing for fun and you enter into an USTA tournament and club tournament. It is more of the team thing and it is different from how you previously played,” Hotsinpiller said. “In my freshman year, we had one or two seionrs b ut in my sophomore year, I had 45- seniors.
In his junior year, it was Hotsinpiller’s turn to the be the upperclassman, as he and teammate Jayden Brown fought in doubles to the last set of a Class 1A sectional.
“My first couple of years, I was playing with older guiys and I played with a senior in my sophomore year,” Hotsinpiller said. “So I have been trying to getting him used to playing high school tennis compared to USTA tennis and middle school tennis.
“In one of our early matches, we faced Champaign Central and their team had upperclassmen and they thought it would be an easy win but we were able to go out and beat them in three sets. It got our energy up and it got us almost to state.”
The goal for Hotsinpiller this year was getting that final set back and make it to state.
“We were one set away from going to state and that was my goal for this season. It was a young team last year, so I wasn’t expecting much as far as team results,” Hotsinpiller said. “This was my last year and I was going to enjoy it and make sure I get to state.”
But the pandemic put an end to that dream, but Hotsinpiller has no regrets.
“Whenever school got shut down, I knew that probably we were not going to come back. I thought it was more serious than I thought initially,” Hotsinpiller said. “I was bummed out, but there is nothing I could do about it. If I did something that was my fault and it got me suspended, I would be angry at that. The only thing I can do is stay inside so the upcoming seniors can have their fall sports.”
Hotsinpiller is preparing to go to the University of Missouri for journalism, but tennis will not be in the plans for a big reason.
“They don’t even have a tennis team, so I might play recreationally or join a club team,” Hotsinpiller said. “So I will play for fun.”
