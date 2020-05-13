OAKWOOD — Grace Davis needed a little extra convincing to go out for the Oakwood/Salt Fork cross country team.
At a Fourth of July party, Davis got that nudge from Amanda Wells, mother of classmate Aubrey Wells.
“I was not into distance running that much. I liked to run, but I was kind of stubborn when it came to cross country,’’ Davis said. “It took Amanda Wells cornering me at a Fourth of July party and talking me into doing it.
“I’m so glad that she did and I’m very thankful for it.’’
The next two seasons, Davis was part of an Oakwood/Salt Fork team that won back-to-back Vermilion Valley Conference titles and next year, she will be running at Danville Area Community College.
“I got scholarship to run there and it’s the best route financially for my family,’’ said Davis, who is still undecided on her major. “I’ve been thinking that I love the outdoors and nature and I’m trying to find the perfect job to fit with those two things.’’
Running cross country was just a part of the fall semester for Davis, as she was also a three-year member of the Oakwood football cheerleading squad and that definitely created a crazy schedule after school.
“Especially because I had to shuttle around some of the underclassmen,’’ said Davis. “I would get out of school at 2. I would go home, get water for them and myself, get all of my stuff for cheerleading practice and cross country practice. I would drive back to school to get the underclassmen so that we could go to cross country practice. After cross country, I would take the one boy home and then I would take the two other cheerleaders with me to practice.’’
That sounds kind of exhausting.
“It was crazy, but I loved doing it,’’ she said. “Some people referred to me as the momma duck, because I had all of my little ducklings with me.’’
And why did Davis do it?
“I felt it’s what I had to do for my team and my school,’’ she said. “When I was an underclassmen like them, I was always getting rides from someone.
“This is just something normal at a small school. I think they will do the same thing when they are in my position.’’
Davis, who moved several times during her educational years, admitted that Oakwood was always the place where she felt at home.
“I’m always going to remember our homecoming pep assemblies,’’ said Davis, who had lived in Oakwood since her freshman year. “Our school spirit is amazing. I don’t think I would have experienced this anywhere else.
“We are a really close-knit school and we have really good teachers and our administrators are amazing. We really come together for our school.’’
This spring, Davis was looking forward to her fourth and final season with the Oakwood track team.
“I have done a little bit of everything on the track team,’’ she said. “Juice (coach Lynn Anderson) had me do a variety of things over the years. I’ve ran the 800, the 4-by-2 (800 relay), the 4-by-4 (1,600 relay), the 300 hurdles, the mile (1,600), and the 400.’’
What about the jumping or throwing events?
“I tried the long jump once and it didn’t go very well,’’ said Davis. “And I left the shot to Kately (Young). I decided to let her shine in that event.’’
Davis also lived with being the younger sibling of Oakwood standout Jon Davis, who claimed nine state titles between cross country and track.
“Almost every single track meet or cross country meet, not all of them but most of them, I would have at least one person say something about my brother,’’ Grace admitted. “At first, I was annoyed by it. Now, I just shake it off, because I’m my own person.’’
Davis admits to be a book worm and during the recent coronavirus pandemic, she has read just two “shorter poetry books.’’
“I’ve been spending most of my time on schoolwork along with spending time with my family and running,’’ she said.
