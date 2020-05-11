BISMARCK — The process of elimination led Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Gabe Martinez onto the track.
“I wasn’t very good at baseball and I was too small for football,’’ said Martinez, who jokingly added. “and, my dreams of being a hooper were crushed when I was 10.’’
With those three sports out of the equation, Martinez decided to give running a try in junior high.
“I was pretty quick, so I thought I would give it a try,’’ he added.
It turned out to be a successful move as Martinez finished fourth in the 1,600 meters at last year’s IHSA Class 1A State Track Meet in Charleston and he added a 12th-place finish this past fall in the IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country Meet at Detweiler Park in Peoria.
“I was really satisfied with the end of my cross country career,’’ said Martinez. “Coming back from an injury and only having a couple of weeks to train, I was very pleased to come away with a medal.’’
And he had the utmost of confidence that his track season would also end on a positive note, but unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic killed those dreams for Martinez.
“It was hard at first, but I have come to terms with what has happened,’’ he said. “There isn’t anything anyone of us can do about it.’’
Martinez had plans to qualify for state in the 1,600 and 3,200 events along with helping the Blue Devils reach state in the 1,600-meter relay (4-by-4) and the 3,200-meter relay (4-by-8).
“I was very confident,’’ he said. “I was healthy and my training was going really well.
“I think I could have lowered by school record in the 800, mile (1,600) and two mile (3,200) this year, and I think as a team, we would have lowered the school records in the 4-by-4 and 4-by-8.’’
Looking back on his career, Martinez had fond memories on a pair of those records. Both his record-setting run in the 800 at last year’s Vermilion County meet and the team’s record-setting run in the 4-by-8 at last year’s sectional meet stood out.
“The 800 because it was a school record and I was able to beat Dawson Rogers (of Salt Fork),’’ Martinez said. “He was really good and the guy to beat in that event. I was able to pull out a win in a very close race. We had a good rivalry.
“But, the 4-by-8 is my favorite memory because Carsen White, who was a senior last year, worked really hard to get back into shape for that meet. He didn’t run his junior year, but he came back to run a 2:09 and help us get that record.’’
Martinez, who admitted that he didn’t get serious about running until he got beat by teammate Eli Mojonnier, has continued his training for the past eight weeks.
“I’m using this time to get prepared for college,’’ said Martinez, who plans to run both cross country and track at Illinois-Springfield next year. “UIS felt like home to me and the coach (Tyler Pence) is an Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier. That seemed like an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.’’
While friends and family consider Martinez to be a “big softie” or a “momma’s boy” he still has plans to go into education with an idea of being a principal or a superintendent.
