DANVILLE — While most have been down recently, Danville’s Grace Awodeha has stayed uplifted through everything.
The main reasons for that are her faith and her family.
“I think it is very important especially in a time like this when we are quarantined, but it is very important in my home,” Awodeha said. “Your household is where it starts, so we try to make it as strong as possible with faith by making sure we pray every day at the beginning of the day and we do devotionals and we still do youth meetings with our church. We are just trying to evolve with all this mess and give everything to God.”
The senior was optimistic to have that final season for the Danville girls soccer team before the announcement of not having a spring season went down.
“At first we were still encouraging each other, but over time and as the deadline for the quarantine was being pushed back, we thought the season would be over,” Awodeha said. “It was disappointing overall because as a senior, I was looking forward to it.”
Awodeha said that while the time spent with her team was cut short, they will always be close.
“I think it is fun even when it gets frustrating sometimes because all teams have all felt down,” Awodeha said. “I feel that with our team, it is very fun. I think that with us being together as a team, we are like a family and we get together very well. We don’t have any fights and if we do, it is cut to a minimum.”
Awodeha said she always tried to uplift the team during her seasons with the team on and off the field.
“Coming from behind when we are losing was always great,” Awodeha said. “Against Peoria Manual last year, we were behind one or two goals, but I came on the field and I scored a goal and we kept scoring. It ended up a tie (4-4), but after I scored that goal, more people became uplifted.”
“Trying to uplift the team is something that I always try to do. Even when we are losing, I continue to encourage them.”
Awodeha started her career with soccer early on and it has been a part of her ever since.
“I started when I was seven, my dad (Sunday Awodeha) was an assistant coach at that time. I started to love soccer and he started to play with me and I begged him to be on the team.
“As a little kid, I was athletic and played all kinds of sports, but entering middle school, I felt that soccer would be my whole life and it overruled my other sports.”
Awodeha is now getting ready for soccer at Parkland College, bolstered by her greatest accomplishment.
“In January, I won the Martin Luther King Scholarship but then I got a scholarship to Parkland and that was very exciting,” Awodeha said. “We had to get a recommendation from a teacher and the leader of a church and we had to write an essay. I wrote it on showing people equality. We turned it in and then they mailed the result to me. Winning the scholarship was the greatest accomplishment I have had so far.”
