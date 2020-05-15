WESTVILLE — Emilee Eller’s professional goals seem to coincide with her favorite position on the softball field.
Eller, a soon-to-be graduate from Westville High School, has plans to go into criminal justice with an idea of being an investigator with the state police department. And on the softball field, Eller prefers playing catcher with an idea of cutting down would-be base stealers.
“As a catcher, you always know what is going on, everything is right in front of us,’’ said Eller, a 2019 member of the Commercial-News All-Area softball team.
Eller actually devoted her final two years of high school to softball, forgoing her final years in volleyball and basketball.
“That was a really, really hard decision for me,’’ Eller admitted. “I had played volleyball and basketball since I was in the fifth grade, but as I was starting to look around at colleges, I realized that I had an opportunity to play softball and college and possibly get my school paid for. That’s when I decided to focus my time on just softball.’’
It was also around this time that Eller started taking hitting lessons with Danville Area Community College coaches Matt and Kelley Cervantes. This past fall, Eller signed a letter of intent to play next year for the Jaguars.
“To now be able to be a part of that program — I don’t have words for that,’’ Eller said. “Matt and Kelley are awesome coaches and I can’t wait to play for them.’’
And when it comes to the school, Eller has already fulfilled the requirements for her first associate’s degree.
“I had the opportunity at Westville to do dual enrollment and I will be graduating later this month with a degree in criminal justice law enforcement,’’ Eller said.
So what is she going to do for her next two years at DACC?
“I’m going to focus on another criminology degree as my major with a minor in psychology,’’ she said. “My goals, right now, are to get a second associate’s degree. And then I would like to go to a four-year school and play softball there, as well.
“After that, I want to test for the Danville police department and go to the police academy. I want to get a job with the sheriff’s department, but my dream job would be to work as an investigator with the state police department.’’
Sounds like a pretty impressive plan, but she has had a little help along the way.
“Rickey Williams, my instructor at DACC, has really helped open a lot of doors for me,’’ said Eller, noting that her step-sister is a correctional officer in Danville.
Eller got a first-hand look into law enforcement this year as did a ride along with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.
“I was a little hesitant at first, but I was all-in the whole time,’’ she said.
That’s also how she described her feelings for her final season of softball at Westville.
“We didn’t have the greatest success, but I really think this was going to be our best season,’’ said Eller, noting that herself along with seniors Maizy Lawnicki and Taylor Milholland were ready to lead a young, but talented team. “The incoming freshmen made it to junior high state last year and they were ready to fill the openings that we had on our team.
“Coach (Andrea) Morgan had completely changed things this season and we were going 10 times harder than we had previously. We were so very excited for this season and then, all of the sudden, it was over.’’
In spite of the quick ending, Eller said that she had no regrets on her four years at Westville.
“A lot of my memories are based around sports,’’ she said. “The best one had to be the time that we played a prank on coach Morgan. The entire team hid from her for like 20 minutes before practice. She was really upset, but it was a lot of fun.’’
During the pandemic, Eller has kept herself busy with two jobs in addition to her schoolwork and softball practice.
“It’s a lot of time management,’’ she said. “I take care of the schoolwork first, and then I take care of my jobs and after that is my free time.
“I always have to do something. I don’t want to be considered lazy.’’
