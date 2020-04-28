OAKWOOD — Elijah Harden and the Oakwood Comets had a simple goal entering the prep baseball season.
“This was going to be the year that we were going to establish ourselves as being the best baseball team in the conference,’’ said Harden, a first-team all-area selection a year ago. “We were close last year, but we were a young team and we didn’t perform as well enough to win.’’
Harden was one of eight key returners for the Comets, who went 16-14.
“We were returning most of our starters and we had put in a lot of hard work during the offseason,’’ Harden said. “We were in the process of getting ready when everything was stopped.
“At first, I thought it was only going be a few weeks but after a week or so, it started to creep into my mind that I was going to lose my senior year of baseball.’’
And while Harden is a three-sport athlete for the Comets, playing tight end and linebacker for the football team along with a forward position on the basketball squad, his favorite sport all through high school has been baseball.
“After junior high, I really fell in love with the sport,’’ he said. “I had so much fun playing baseball and things just kind of took off for me from that point.’’
Not only was Harden an all-area selection last spring, he was also a key member of the Danville Post 210 Speakers, who won both the Illinois State Tournament and Great Lakes Region Tournament. Harden was the starting pitcher in the game against Beverly-Lowell (Ohio) in the deciding game of the Great Lakes Region Tournament.
“My goal when I started high school was to become one of the best players in the area — and I think I did that,’’ he said. “I always wanted to compete for championships and the teams that I was on here at Oakwood did that.’’
But, his ultimate high school memory didn’t come in baseball, probably because he didn’t get his senior season, it came on the football field when Oakwood defeated Nokomis 20-0 in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.
“We were the first team in more than 30 years to win a playoff game at Oakwood,’’ he said. “Being able to do that, and do it on our home field, really meant a lot to all of us seniors.’’
Harden actually started at Schlarman before transferring to Oakwood to start high school.
“I went to orientation at Oakwood before my freshman year and I just fell in love with the school,’’ Harden said.
And it opened up a good rivalry.
“Every year, our games with Schlarman were the ones that I cared about the most and I always look forward to playing them,’’ he said.
Next fall, Harden plans to attend Danville Area Community College and play baseball for the Jaguars after signing a National Letter of Intent with the program earlier this year.
“Knowing that I’m going to be able to play college baseball and my family doesn’t have to worry too much about paying for my tuition is a good thing,’’ said Harden, who admits that he is doing everything he can right now to stay in shape and get himself ready to get back on the diamond.
“Honestly, I’m really bored right now,’’ Harden admitted. “I’m still working on my baseball skills. I’m trying to make my arm stronger so that I’m 100 percent ready for when baseball starts in the fall.’’
Harden is working with J-Bands from Jaeger Sports, along with some core body work and leg work to become “more explosive” on the mound.
“That’s all I can do right now, along with my school work,’’ he said. “I’m also a big gamer, so I’ve spent a lot of time playing video games.’’
Of course, one of his favorite video games is MLB The Show.
In college, Harden plans to major in criminal justice as he would like to become a criminal profiler for the FBI.
“You look at the details of the crime and try to figure out the characteristics of the person who perpetrated the crime and create a profile on them,’’ Harden said. “Basically, you help find the criminals.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.