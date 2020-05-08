DANVILLE — Schlarman Academy senior Cole Carnahan has been very visible during his high school career.
Not only was he a two-sport standout for the Hilltoppers, but during the school’s run to back-to-back state girls basketball state titles, Carnahan was one of the “Topless Toppers” helping to lead the school’s student cheering section.
“On the court or off of it, I’ve always tried to just bring energy to the things that I did,’’ he said. “It was a lot of fun getting the crowd into the games and I know that the girls appreciated our support.
“I really enjoyed going to Schlarman and we had a lot of fun.’’
Carnahan’s energy as an athlete came from his desire to be better than his older brother, Johnny Carnahan.
“Everything we did, I tried to be better than him,’’ said Cole, who admitted it was difficult as the younger brother. “When he graduated, I just took the same approach against anyone that I played against.’’
That style of play, at times, could have been described as being borderline arrogant.
“People might have thought that I was arrogant, but it wasn’t that. I just wanted to be as good as I could,’’ he said. “I just did whatever I could to help my team be successful.’’
And while Carnahan didn’t get the opportunity to win a lot of conference or regional titles while playing for the Hilltoppers in baseball and boys basketball, he still enjoyed his time wearing the blue and gold.
“I’m hopeful that my group was able to make things better and hopefully, we have laid a good foundation for future Schlarman teams,’’ he said.
Not only did Cole get to play with his brother at Schlarman, but he also got three full seasons on the baseball field of playing for his father, John Carnahan.
“He actually took over my brother’s freshman year and he was my coach at the junior high level,’’ said Cole Carnahan, noting that Schlarman advance to state during his eighth-grade season. “Most kids don’t get to play for their dads in high school. He was always there by my side when I needed it and he was also there critiquing me when I needed it.’’
That’s one of the things that Cole Carnahan is missing the most this spring as the baseball season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic last month.
“We were really looking forward to this season, because we only lost one starter from last year and we really thought we had a good chance to be one of the top teams in the conference and a regional title was a possibility this year,’’ Cole Carnahan said.
Not only is a missed opportunity for the team, but Cole Carnahan also lost the chance to get more attention from college coaches.
“Going into the year, I was talking to several junior college schools about next year,’’ Cole said. “With a lot of those schools having their sophomores coming back next year, there are not as many options for me and I didn’t get a chance to show them how much I had improved from last year.’’
Carnahan said he is still actively talking with four schools — Danville Area Community College, Kirkwood Community College in Iowa, Lake Land Community College in Mattoon and Vincennes University.
“I definitely going to play college baseball next year, it’s just find the school that gives me the best opportunity to play,’’ said Carnahan, noting that all of his friends have already made their college plans. “There is still some time, but I want to get it done sooner rather than later.’’
When it came to career highlights at Schlarman, Carnahan had two that stood out.
“It’s either beating Oakwood during freshman year or last year’s regional semifinal game with Milford,’’ he said.
As far as his plans after college, that is another decision that Carnahan is still trying to make.
“I’ve changed my mind probably four times in the last year,’’ he said. “Right now, I would say that I want to be a high school athletics director. I just think I will enjoy being around high school sports.’’
Whatever he decides, it’s almost a given that Carnahan will bring plenty of “energy” to his school.
