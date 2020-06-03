DANVILLE — Emma Towne was ready to build something with the Danville High girls soccer team.
While the team had a losing record last season, Towne thought that with a fresh outlook, there could have been a fresh start.
“In the past, we didn’t have a great record for soccer, but the team was always talented,” Towne said. “But this year with our new coach (Chris Griffin), we were very excited. We started practice with the basics, but there was so much improvement. What we wanted to do was win the close games and win some games that we lost last year.”
Towne also wanted to play with her sister, Ava Towne, who is a freshman this season.
“I was really looking forward to this season with coach Griffin and playing with my sister, Ava, along with my senior friends and younger players,” Towne said. “I think the seniors set a foundation for the program and hopefully it can continue into the future.
“We have been playing each other in the backyard for years and I think that you learn a lot when you play with an older sibling and also, the other freshmen have been playing with each other in the rec leagues.”
While the chance to build did not begin for Towne this season, it did end a strong career at Danville where she played soccer and tennis — two sports she has been playing for a major part of her life.
“I have been playing both since I was five years old,” Towne said. “I have played at the Tennis Center and the Country Club for tennis and I have been playing at Winter Park for the Danville Area Soccer Association. I have been a part of those sports for a long time.”
For most of those years in soccer, she has had two friends that have been on her side since the DASA days.
“Nora Abdelghani and Anabela Tapia have been teammates of mine for quite a few years and it was really nice playing with them,” Towne said. “I think we would have gotten a great senior season to wrap up our soccer careers together.
“Nora and I played on the travel team together, so we knew what the competition would be at the high school level. We played a lot of championship games and we had some wins and won the championship once or twice. We had to go against all the county teams that were playing together since they were kids, so we were often pretty hard to beat.”
For tennis, she participated in doubles for a few years with Lauren Ellis.
“I love playing alongside Lauren,” Towne said. “One year, we went 9-1 and that was a great year. I just love bonding with all of my teammates and we all had such a great time. During junior year, I won conference at No. 3 singles.
“It was definitely a step up in competition level for both. In soccer, I played in the travel league in co-ed play and it was closer to what I ended up playing, but it was more challenging in high school than recreational level. In soccer, we had a regional game my sophomore year and I scored the only goal to get us is to the second round and that was great.
Towne has worked at the Danville Tennis Center since last year, adding to an already busy schedule for her.
“I got the job in my junior year, so I haven’t dealt with that for a long time,” Towne said. “In my freshman and sophomore year, there were some long days. I would go to school and have practice until 5:30 p.m., go home and eat dinner and it was a lot that I had to do and there was not much free time, but I got it done. The weekends were free, but we set up time for homework and at the tennis center, we had down time to study while working.”
Towne is preparing to go to the University of Illinois in the fall and she is working hard to get a head start.
“During quarantine, I have been working on scholarship applications and getting things ready for college and also working on my high school classes where I get a grade for Danville and one from DACC to work on college credit and I worked on my fitness by exercising a few times a week,” Towne said. “I plan to study business and accounting, but they will give us time to see where we are going to study. Probably some club teams, but playing with friends and nothing big.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.