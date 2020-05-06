CATLIN — A year ago at this time, Salt Fork’s Clayton Jarling was spending all of his free time either at a track practice or at a baseball practice.
And all of that time really paid off for Jarling.
He was a state qualifier in the high jump for the 2019 IHSA Class 1A State Championship track & field team and he was a member of the Salt Fork baseball team that advanced to the IHSA Class 1A super-sectional in Bloomington.
“That is something that I will never forget,’’ Jarling said. “It’s also something that I miss a lot.’’
Instead of working on his technique in track or taking batting practice, Jarling has spent the past six weeks with a fishing pole in his hand.
“With no spring sports season, and basically no school, there is really nothing to do right now,’’ said Jarling, who has started working again at Obie’s in Oakwood. “I had a pretty steady schedule last year and now, I’ve just been doing a lot of fishing.’’
Not a bad way to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jarling has had some success.
“I’ve caught a 5-pound and a 4-pound bass, so far,’’ he said, noting that his all-time best is an 8-pounder. “It’s not exactly what I wanted to be doing right now, but I’ve always enjoyed fishing.’’
Jarling admits that he would rather be looking forward to the Vermilion County Track meet, which was scheduled to be held this Friday, along with the sectional meet and the state meet.
“Last year was my first year in track,’’ Jarling said. “Some of my friends and coach (Phil) Suprenant convinced me and it was so much fun being part of a state championship team. I had a lot of success and I was really focused on getting better this season.’’
Actually, the team state title was a silver lining for Jarling, who injured his ankle during the sectional meet, which severely limited his performance at state.
“In my last jump at sectionals, I basically jumped off of my ankle,’’ he said. “I knew that I wouldn’t be able to do much after that. We tried to get me back for the state meet, but I wasn’t 100 percent.’’
Not only did Jarling think he could do better, but he felt that Salt Fork had an opportunity to repeat.
“We had a lot of good guys that were ready for this year,’’ he said. “It wouldn’t have been easy, but we had a shot.’’
While some athletes are looking forward to collegiate athletics, Jarling realizes that his athletic career ended when the Salt Fork Storm lost to Ridgeview 51-39 in the sectional basketball tournament at Schlarman Academy.
“I’m not disappointed with anything that happened in high school,’’ Jarling admitted. “This past year, we won a regional title in basketball and you add that with being on a state championship track team last spring as well as a baseball team that reached the super-sectional — it was a pretty good ride.’’
Jarling said that he future plans include majoring in agricultural business.
“Most likely, I’m going to attend DACC this fall,’’ he said. “I plan on staying around home, because I don’t want to move to far from home.’’
But why agricultural business?
“There are so many jobs around here in that field, the opportunities are unlimited,’’ he said. “It’s also because my family is involved in farming. Both my grandpa and my uncle work on a farm and I want to follow them.’’
Jarling admits that his maternal grandfather, Dan Todd, is a major reason in his decision.
Until he starts working on his own farm, Jarling figures to spend his time doing a little fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.