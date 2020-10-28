WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Every year, coaches look for their seniors to step up into leadership roles and establish a culture for the team.
Seeger’s Herb King in his 30th season as a head coach and his fifth with the Patriots admitted that finding those guys during the COVID-19 pandemic year was more important than ever.
“From the very first day, there was no certainty that we would be able to play one game let alone a season,’’ King said. “Our seniors knew that they couldn’t take any for granted this year and we’ve seen them develop this year into the type of leaders that you need in a program.’’
Khal Stephen, who has played quarterback, receiver and safety, along with Jameson Sprague, running back and linebacker, have garnered most of the attention as the Patriots (7-2) prepare to play the Cascade Cadets (3-7) in Friday’s IHSAA Class 2A Sectional 37 semifinals at Patriot Field, but according to King, his four senior linemen have made big improvements this season.
Those guys up front are Elijah Green, a 5-foot-11, 250 pounder; Brock Rudolph, a 5-10, 180 pounder; Cade Walker, a 5-10, 255 pounder; and Jesse Wolber, a 5-8, 220 pounder.
“Those four seniors have been great leaders for us,’’ King said. “They do a great job of coming to work every day in practice and they make sure that we get prepared for that week’s opponent. You can’t ask for anymore from a group of linemen.’’
Green has really helped lead the Patriots from an emotional aspect, according to King.
Rudolph is hard-nosed and has made a huge improvement with his play this season, King said.
When it comes to Walker, King says that he has done a good job of taking things more seriously and it has shown in his play.
While Wolber, a two-year starter, has really grown up and is one of those guys that makes sure everyone comes ready to work every day, King added.
And, one of the best things that has been very evident in the latter portions of this season is their ability to inspire the plethora of freshmen and sophomores that play for Seeger.
“Those guys didn’t have the luxury of having guys in front of them that had experienced success,’’ said King as Seeger was 13-38 from 2014 to 2018.
As a matter of fact, last year was the Patriots (6-4) first winning season since a 6-5 campaign in 2010.
“As a coach, you appreciate it when their hard work and dedication is rubbing off on everyone in the program,’’ King added.
At this point in the sectional tournament, Seeger is facing a program in Cascade that it has never seen before. That is a new situation for the Patriots, who have played Wabash River Conference foes in their last five sectional games over the past four years.
“That’s really not as big of a deal today as it was 10 or 15 years ago,’’ King said. “There is so much film available that you are able to learn quite a bit about your opponent.’’
So what does King see from the Cadets?
“I see a team that has really matured and gotten better this season,’’ said King as Cascade has played and lost to three ranked teams this season, including Triton Central, rated No. 5 in Class 2A.
Seeger, which is seeking its first sectional title since 2004 when the Patriots won the IHSAA Class 1A state title, has also faced three ranked teams this season, including last week’s 20-14 win over No. 9 South Vermillion.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) on Friday night and the game can be heard locally on WKZS-FM 103.1.
