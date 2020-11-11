WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Khal Stephen grew up playing baseball and he grew up rooting for the Purdue Boilermakers.
Those two worlds officially came together for the Seeger senior on Wednesday morning when he signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Purdue and play baseball for the Boilermakers.
“This is a reward for everything that we have put into this,’’ said Stephen surrounded by family and friends in the gymnasium at Seeger Memorial High School. “It’s not just what I’ve done on the field, but it’s also my family and the sacrifices that they have made, driving me to games and practices, making sure that I was getting front of the right people.
“To be able to sit back today and sign this letter of intent — this says we got it done. It’s very special and an amazing feeling.’’
Stephen actually committed to the Boilermakers at the end of his sophomore season, selecting Purdue over other Big Ten programs, Indiana and Michigan.
“Purdue has awlays been the hometown school,’’ he said. “We have our ties to Purdue and I love everything about it from the campus to my major being offered there.
“They just checked all of the boxes.’’
But, there was a moment of hesitation for Stephen when baseball coach Mark Wasikowski left Purdue for Oregon.
“Cooper Fouts stuck with me,’’ said Stephen of the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Boilermakers. “He kept in constant contact with me and talked me through the whole process. I was in contact with the new coach (Greg Goff) really quickly and everything was smooth sailing.’’
Stephen, who plans to major in business finance, has continued to play football and basketball at Seeger. This past fall, he helped the Patriots go 8-3, reaching the Sectional 37 Championship game.
“There are a lot of guys that commit and hone in on just one sport, but that’s not me,’’ he said. “In a small community, like Seeger, everyone plays multiple sports. To be able to compete and fight in different sports is what I love.
“I also feel it’s made me a better, more well-rounded athlete. Playing other sports has taught me different things.’’
But, Stephen admits that he is looking forward to focusing on just baseball in college.
“There is definitely going to be some jumps and improvements in my body, muscle-wise and nutrition-wise, and in my game when I get up there,’’ he said. “That’s what is supposed to happen. When you get to the next level, they will make you better.
“There is still so much work to be done.’’
The possibility exists for Stephen to be selected in the MLB Draft next summer, but right now, he is happy to have the recruiting process behind him.
“This is really stressful,’’ he said. “You talk with a lot of coaches and a lot of schools. You don’t want to disappoint any of them, but you have to pick the school that’s the best for us.
“To be here today, and put it in ink, is awesome.’’
