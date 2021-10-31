TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Just making it to the state cross country meet once is a major accomplishment.
Seeger senior Jennifer Romero was a four-time state qualifier for the Patriots.
On damp Saturday afternoon, in her final attempt at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Romero finished 71st with a time of 19 minutes, 58.3 seconds.
In her four seasons, Romero's best run at state came in her sophomore year when she was 34th with a time of 19:05.6.
