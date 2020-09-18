COVINGTON, Ind. — Little things like converting on third downs and fourth downs can make a big difference in a high school football game.
The Seeger Patriots used it’s success in those situations — both offensively and defensively — to get things rolling on Friday night and they didn’t look back.
Seeger scored on its final eight possessions to roll past the Covington Trojans 65-14 in a Wabash River Conference contest at the Trojan Sports Complex.
“We were running on all cylinders,’’ said Seeger senior Khal Stephen. “Our offense was good and our defense was stellar.
“Our coaches had a great game plan. We just followed suit and made it happen.’’
Defensively, Seeger was at it’s best in third down and fourth down situations against Covington.
The Trojans were just 1-of-8 on third-down conversions and 1-for-4 on fourth-down plays.
“I think our kids played structurally sound most of the night — doing the things that we asked them to do,’’ said Seeger coach Herb King. “We made mistakes here and there, but I thought we rallied well and played hard.
“I think we won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. We kept things in front of us and our kids played with some enthusiasm.’’
It actually looked like Covington was going take control of the momentum when they stopped Seeger on fourth-and-goal at the Covington 5 on the game’s opening possession.
But on the ensuing possession, the Trojans went for a fake punt on their own 9-yard line and sophomore Conian Moore was stopped short.
“We give our kids a lot of freedom to make plays and be successful,’’ Covington coach Tyler Campbell said. “We need to work a little more on football situations. It was a bad job on my part to put us in that situation.’’
Four plays later, Stephen gave Seeger a 7-0 lead with a 3-yard run on fourth-and-1 play.
“It was a surprise to us that they went with the fake punt, but our guys up front knew what to do,’’ said Stephen. “We stepped up and make the play.
“The best part was that we responded and punched it up the middle to take the lead. That really set the tone for the rest of the game.’’
Covington (2-3 overall and in the Wabash River Conference) came back with a 6-play, 69-yard drive, which was capped off by a 21-yard touchdown pass by Alan Karrfalt to Asa Hohenstein. But the next four possessions for the Trojans ended with a punt and three straight unsuccessful attempts on fourth down, including a fourth-and-1 play where Karrfalt hit Neil Ellmore on a swing pass but that resulted in a 3-yard loss.
“We tackled well tonight,’’ King said. “They have had teams not tackle them very well and they have gained a lot of yardage.
“I thought we tackled well and played hard. It was good sound football.’’
The Patriots (3-1 overall and 2-0 in the WRC) turned those stops into 28 unanswered points, taking a 35-6 advantage.
All four touchdowns came from different offensive weapons for Seeger.
Stephen, who has moved to wide receiver after starting the year at quarterback, had a 58-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Owen Snedeker.
Running backs Brock Thomason and Jameson Sprague had touchdown runs of 5 and 15 yards and the scoring burst was capped by a 5-yard run from Snedeker, who was 12-of-19 passing for 183 yards. Stephen had eight receptions for 141 yards.
“It’s working out great. I’m still getting a lot of touches and our quarterback, Owen Snedeker, is doing well,’’ said Stephen. “It’s good for our program.’’
Stephen added “it’s just another challenge for me.’’
King is quick to point out that Stephen has played receiver before in the Seeger offensive scheme.
“It doesn’t matter where he plays, he is just a good player,’’ said King, noting that Stephen is an all-state defensive back and a baseball commit to Purdue. “This allows him to be an athlete.
“We are getting him the ball in open spaces and it puts pressure on the defense, which opens things up for our other weapons. All of those things help make us a complete team.’’
Covington managed 279 yards of offense, but only 55 of those came on eight running plays. The Trojans attempted 42 passes in the contest with only 23 completions. Karrfalt was 19 of 36 for 185 yards, which is just 5.1 yards per pass play.
“You have to move the chains,’’ said Campbell, whose team picked up 12 first downs in the contest but four of those came in the final minutes. “They did a good job of sitting on our quick passing game and we didn’t have the ability to back them off in time.’’
And he felt that was evident on the lack of conversions on third and fourth-down attempts.
“When you go for it, you have to be efficient and we weren’t efficient,’’ Campbell said.
Next week, Covington travels to South Newton for a non-conference contest, while Seeger hosts Fountain Central. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. (Eastern) kickoffs.
