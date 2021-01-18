VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Seeger wrestling team showed on Saturday that they are above and beyond the rest in the Wabash River Conference.
The Patriots scored 266 points as a team as they took the WRC title at Fountain Central High School.
Seeger had six individual weight winners that included the three lower weights and three of the last four heaviest weights.
Conner Heidenreich (106 pounds), Koree Milton (113), Nate Hennessey (120), Kevin Romero (182), Jovan Robinson (195) and Cade Walker (285) won titles for the Patriots, while Juan Stultz (132) and Peyton Martin (160) took second place.
Parke Heritage was second at 188, South Vermillion was third (186), Covington took fourth (145), Fountain Central was fifth (119), North Vermillion was sixth (103) and Attica was seventh (83).
Emmett Reynolds (126), Gavin Williamson (138) and Alex Black (170) each took first for Covington, while Nate Sly (285) was second.
Waylon Frazee (120) ,Michael Strawhorn (138), Willie Frazee (152) and Matthew Alexander (220) each was second for Fountain Central while Landen Baker (145) and Joshua Latoz (182) each took second for North Vermillion.
Danville teams return to practice
DANVILLE — With the region’s move to tier 2, Danville teams like bowling and swimming can return to practice.
The IHSA said low-risk sports like Badminton, Boys Swimming & Diving, Cheerleading, Dance, Boys & Girls Bowling, and Girls Gymnastics will start practicing. As far as a season, there has been no announcement yet for a start.
High-risk sports like basketball can begin non-contact practicing, while spring and summer sports for schools located in regions under Tier 2 mitigations may begin to conduct contact days on Jan. 25. All contact days must be conducted under the rules of the IDPH All Sports Policy based on their risk level.
“This is certainly positive news for three regions of the state, but we still have a long way to go until we get all of our student-athletes back to being active,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “High school student-athletes are hurting from a mental, physical, and emotional standpoint, so we hope this is the first step toward getting that back to some normalcy.”
The IHSA board will meet again on Jan. 27 to discuss more steps.
IHSAA finals moved to April 3
INDIANAPOLIS — After not having a IHSAA state finals last year, this year’s finals will be delayed by a week.
THE IHSAA announced on Monday that the state title games will be moved to April 3. The date change is necessary in order to provide flexibility for Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host rounds in the NCAA Tournament.
Because Indianapolis venues are hosting the tournament, the IHSAA agreed to vacate the March 27th date that was set for the tournament.
The dates and locations of the earlier rounds of the state tournament remain unchanged with sectionals scheduled for March 2-6; regionals on March 13, and semi-state games on March 20.
This will be just the second time ever and first time since 1978 that the boys state finals will be contested in the month of April. That year, winter weather and an energy crunch caused by a coal miners’ strike forced a delay of the state tournament following the sectional championship round.
Covington 55, Benton Central 49
OXFORD, Ind. — The Trojans rebounded from Friday’s loss to Parke Heritage on Saturday with a win over Benton Central.
Logan Pinkerton had 29 points for Covington, while Duncan Keller had 13 points, Savion Waddell had eight points and 11 rebounds and Alan Karrfalt had five points and six steals.
Seeger 45, Southmont 42
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots did just enough on Friday to beat Southmont.
Aubry Cole had 16 points for Seeger, while Izzii Puterbaugh had eight points and Macy Kerr added seven.
Colorado State 88, San Jose St. 61
PHOENIX — Danville native Kendle Moore had 15 points with three rebounds and two assists as the Rams beat San Jose State Saturday in Mountain West Conference action.
Isaiah Stevens and Adam Thistlewood each had 16 points for Colorado State, who is 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the MWC.
Notre Dame 83, Boston College 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had nine points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Irish beat Boston College on Sunday.
Dara Mabrey had 21 points to lead Notre Dame, while Destinee Walker had 20.
The Irish are 7-5 and 5-3 in the ACC.
UT Martin 78, Murray State 71
MARTIN, Tenn. — Oakwood alum Katelyn Young had 11 points with eight rebounds and two steals, but the Racers lost to UT-Martin on Saturday.
Macey Turley had 23 points to lead Murray State, who is 5-6 overall amd 2-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Oakland 71, Detroit Mercy 61
DETROIT — Schlarman alum Sydney Gouard had two points and two rebounds as the Grizzlies won in Horizon League play on Saturday.
Autumn Kissman had 18 points and Kahlaijah Dean added 17 for Oakland, who is 6-7 overall and 6-4 in the Horizon.
Green Bay 70, IPFW 59
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 21 points with four rebounds and three assists, but it was not enough on Saturday as the Mastodons lost at home.
IPFW drops to 0-12 overall and 0-10 in the Horizon.
Morehead State 63, SIUE 53
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville native Mikala Hall had a rebounds in 10 minutes of action as the Cougars lost to Morehead State in OVC action.
SIUE is 4-7 and 1-5 in the OVC and will face IPFW in a weekend series starting on Friday.
