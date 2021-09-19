WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Riley Shrader had a team-high 25 kills on Saturday as the Seeger Lady Patriots captured the own invitational title with wins over Delphi, North Montgomery and West Vigo.
Shrader also recorded 15 digs and four blocks in the three matches for the Patriots, while Sophia Ashby had a team-high 55 assists to go along with 12 kills and 22 digs. Aubry Cole finished with a team-high 26 digs to go along with 12 kills
