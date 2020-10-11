CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — It was a 50-50 day for the Seeger volleyball team on Saturday.
After losses to Southmont and Wabash at the North Montgomery Invitational, Seeger came back with wins over Lawrence Central and North Montgomery.
Two of the four matches for the Patriots went to a third set and once again, they were 50-50 in those contests, beating North Montgomery, 25-19, 14-25, 15-5, while losing to Southmont, 25-19, 24-26, 18-16.
Sophia Ashby recorded 58 assists in the four matches, while Paige Laffoon led Seeger in kills against Southmont (9), Wabash (3) and North Montgomery (7). Avery Cole had a team-high five kills in the win over Lawrence Central.
