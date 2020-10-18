ROSSVILLE, Ind. — Seeger's bid for a Class 2A sectional title was denied by Lewis-Cass in the semifinals, 25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 25-18.
The Patriots, who end their season at 13-13, were led by Riley Shrader's team-high 11 kills, while Sophia Ashby had a team-high 29 assists. Other statistical highlights for Seeger came from Paite Laffoon with nine kills and Aubry Coke had 6.
Carroll, who defeated Clinton Prairie in the other semifinal, claimed the sectional title with a five-set victory over Lewis-Cass (24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13).
