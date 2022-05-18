OXFORD, Ind. — Seeger junior Paige Laffoon and sophomore Hadessa Austin were the only local athletes to win an event at the Benton Central girls sectional track meet on Tuesday night.
Laffoon claimed the long jump event with leap of 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches, while Austin's winning time in the 1,600 meters was 5 minutes, 26.17 seconds.
In addition to the long jump, Laffoon qualified for next week's regional meet at Lafayette Jefferson in the high jump as well as being a member of Seeger's qualifying 400 and 1,600 relay teams. Austin also advanced in the 800 and as a member of the Seeger 1,600 relay team.
The Patriots, who took second behind the Benton Central Bison for the team title, also advanced Jennifer Romero in the 800 and 1,600 races, along with Lauren McBride and Adara Austin in the 3,200 and both McBride and Adara Austin were also on Seeger's 3,200 relay team that also qualified.
North Vermillion, which placed eighth in the sectional standings, had freshman Isabel Edney qualify in shot put as her toss of 35 feet, 2 inches was a personal best.
While Fountain Central, which placed 10th in the second standings, will represented at next week's regional meet by freshman Brailey Hoagland, who finished second in the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 1.84 seconds.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
At Oxford, Ind.
IHSAA Benton Central Sectional
Team scores — 1. Benton Central 152, 2. Seeger 100, 3. Tri-County 92, 4. Twin Lakes 61, 5. Delphi 53, 6. Carroll 51, 7. North White 45, 8. North Vermillion 22, 9. Frontier 20, 10. Fountain Central 16, 11. Covington 8.
Individual results
Top three advance to regionals
100 meters — 1. Jasmine Durando (Tri-County) 12.86 seconds, 2. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 12.91, 3. Lynzi Heimlich (North White) 13.05, 6. Brailey Hoagland (Fountain Central) 13.53.
200 — 1. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 26.85 seconds, 2. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 27.00, 3. Lynzi Heimlich (North White) 27.11, 5. Areria Ancil (Seeger) 28.69.
400 — 1. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 1 minute, 1.84 seconds, 2. Brailey Hoagland (Fountain Central) 1:01.84, 3. Hannah Arvin (Tri-County) 1:02.98, 8. Avah Watson (Seeger) 1:06.86.
800 — 1. Sara Zarse (Tri-County) 2 minutes, 25.80 seconds, 2. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 2:29.97, 3. Hadessa Austin (Seeger) 2:31.01, 8. Autumn Vore (North Vermillion) 2:52.18.
1,600 — 1. Hadessa Austin (Seeger) 5 minutes, 26.17 seconds, 2. Jennifer Romero (Seeger) 5:27.69, 3. Janell Robson (Benton Central) 5:31.28.
3,200 — 1. Janell Robson (Benton Central) 12 minutes, 25.71 seconds, 2. Lauren McBride (Seeger) 12:49.33, 3. Adara Austin (Seeger) 12:57.64,
100 hurdles — 1. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 15.06 seconds, 2. Jacqueline Rilenge (Twin Lakes) 16.64, 3. Madison Wagner (Carroll) 16.91, 8. Ashlynn Livengood (Covington) 20.10.
300 hurdles — 1. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 46.35 seconds, 2. Madison Wagner (Carroll) 50.76, 3. Estella Roth (Twin Lakes) 52.81,
400 relay — 1. Tri-County (O.Ross, Roed, A.Ross, Culp) 54.32 seconds, 2. Seeger (Areria Ancil, Emily Smith, Charlie Dillon, Paige Laffoon) 54.56, 3. Frontier 55.33, 6. North Vermillion (Megan Cain, Savannah Pollard, Lauren Ellis, Megan Davis) 57.05, 7. Covington (Lilly Mullins, Lexi Slider, Summer Krepton, Ashlynn Livengood) 57.12.
1,600 relay — 1. Tri-County (Arvin, Durando, Warren, Zarse) 4 minutes, 18.10 seconds, 2. Seeger (Jennifer Romero, Paige Laffoon, Avah Watson, Hadessah Austin) 4:23.27, 3. Carroll 4:31.81, 8. Fountain Central (Rylee Simko, Courtney Sims, Madisyn Morgan, Brailey Hoagland) 4:56.08.
3,200 relay — 1. North White (Moreno, Rentschler, Cosgray, George) 10 minutes, 48.75 seconds, 2. Seeger (Lauren McBride, Adara Austin, Emma Hays, Avah Watson) 10:53.94, 3. Benton Central 11:02.07,
Shot put — 1. Carlee Musser (Benton Central) 35 feet, 6 inches, 2. Isabell Edney (North Vermillion) 35-2, 3. Sierra Rice (Benton Central) 33-9, 4. Tycee Crabtree (North Vermillion) 33-3 1/2, 6. Mary Greene (Seeger) 32-3, 8. Saige Knosp (Seeger) 28-5.
Discus — 1. Carlee Musser (Benton Central) 112 feet, 7 inches, 2. Sierra Rice (Benton Central) 108-2, 3. Lynzi Heimlich (North White) 104-3, 4. Tycee Crabtree (North Vermillion) 97-4, 6. Saige Knosp (Seeger) 86-4, 7. Micah Stonecipher (Covington) 86-3.
High jump — 1. Tressa Senesac (Benton Central) 5 feet, 3 inches, 2. Paige Laffoon (Seeger) 5-2, 3. Maryn Worl (Carroll) 5-2, 6. Lexi Slider (Covington) 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Audrey Nelson (Delphi) 8 feet, 0 inches, 2. Brynn Warren (Tri-County) 7-6, 3. Morgan Henderson (Carroll) 7-0.
Long jump — 1. Paige Laffoon (Seeger) 16 feet, 8 1/2 inches, 2. Ava Sayre (Benton Central) 16-3, 3. Miah Sinks (Delphi) 16-2, 5. Brailey Hoagland (Fountain Central) 14-11 1/2.
