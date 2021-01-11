CLINTON, Ind. — Nate Hennessey's victory in the 120-pound championship match helped lead the Seeger Patriots to a second-place finish at the South Vermillion wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Hennessey pinned Brogan Decker of South Vermillion in 2 minutes and 12 seconds to claim the only individual championship for the Patriots.
Juan Stultz (132), Jovan Robinson (195) and Cade Walker (285) all took second for Seeger in the 8-team tournament, which was won by Northview.
Covington, which took sixth in the team standings, had three individual champions with Gavin Williamson taking the 138-pound class, Alex Black won the title at 170 pounds and Nate Sly claiming the 285-pound title.
North Vermillion, which finished eighth, got an individual championship from Wyatt Walters at 106 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.