WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Good pitching typically leads to winning baseball.
That was definitely the case on Saturday in a Wabash River Conference doubleheader between the Seeger Patriots and the Parke Heritage Wolves.
Seeger’s duo of Nick Turner and Khal Stephen tossed 12 shutout innings as the Patriots defeated the Wolves 10-0 and 5-0.
“This was a huge days for us. We knew what we had to get done,’’ said Stephen, who struck out 10 in his 7-inning complete game shutout. “(Parke Heritage) has always been good and they are good in all sports and they have a bunch of athletes.’’
But, even the best of athletes are going to have problems when they are limited to seven base hits in a doubleheader.
“When you pitchers throw strikes, it makes the game easy,’’ said Seeger coach Reed Foxworthy. “We like it when it’s a game that is not as hard as it needs to be.’’
Seeger with its sweep along with Covington’s win over Riverton Parke in the second game of their doubleheader on Saturday, secured at least a share of the Wabash River Conference baseball title for the Patriots, who have two games left with Attica.
“That is one of our main goals and it’s one that we are focused on right now before we get into the sectionals,’’ Foxworthy said. “We came into today talking about needing to be 2-0 today and that’s what we got.’’
The Patriots (13-4 overall, 11-1 in the WRC) scored early and often on their way to a 10-0 victory in the first game. Seeger’s Nathan Smith, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, delivered a two-run double during a 7-run second inning.
“We were fresh, right out of the cages in that first game,’’ Foxworthy said. “We were ready to play and we set the tone with that big inning.’’
Seeger didn’t quite score as much in the second game, but a 3-run third gave Stephen all of the scoring that he would need.
“I’m glad that we were able to get early leads in both games,’’ Foxworthy said.
Stephen, who went 4-for-6 in the doubleheader for Seeger, only allowed three Parke Heritage baserunners to get into scoring position.
“I was commanding fairly well,’’ Stephen said. “They got a couple of hits, but I always felt like I was in good control.
“We just left a lot of guys on base in the second game. Our hits weren’t quite as timely as they were in the first game.’’
Turner held the Wolves to three hits in the opening game of the twinbill and the right-hander struck out nine in five innings.
“I was focusing on being efficient and realizing that I have a really good defense behind me,’’ Turner said. “As long as we have fun and compete hard — that’s all you can ask for.’’
At West Lebanon, Ind.
Game 1 Seeger 10, Parke Heritage 0
Parke Heritage 000 00 — 0 3 2
Seeger 170 02 — 10 10 0
WP — Nick Turner. LP — Davis. Two or more hits — Seeger: Nathan Smith 3, Khal Stephen 2, Jameson Sprague 2. 2B — PH: Johnson. Seeger: Stephen 2, Smith, Sprague, Nate Hennessey. RBIs — Seeger: Smith 3, Sprague 2, Christian Holland 2, Stephen, Hennessey, Cade Walker.
Game 2 Seeger 5, Parke Heritage 0
Seeger 103 100 0 — 5 9 0
Parke Heritage 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
WP — Khal Stephen. LP — Johnson. Two or more hits — Seeger: Stephen 2, Jace Ware 2. 2B — PH: Davis. RBIs — Seeger: Stephen 2, Ware, Cade Walker.
Records — Seeger 13-4 overall, 11-1 in the Wabash River Conference.
