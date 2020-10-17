WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Just getting the opportunity to play on Friday night was a reward on Friday night for the North Vermillion and Seeger football teams.
On a night when the other three conference games had to be cancelled for COVID-19 reasons, the Falcons and the Patriots wrapped up the regular season with a Seeger 38-0 victory over an injury-riddled North Vermillion squad.
"A lot of schools in Indiana during this time have not gotten the opportunity to play,'' said Seeger coach Herb King. "We only lost one opportunity this year, our opening game. But we got the chance to play eight games this season.
"That's the best part of the whole night. As our kids like to say, 'they got to play the game that they love on a Friday night under the lights.' Tonight was also the last regular-season game for our seniors.''
Seeger (6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Wabash River Conference) actually honored its seniors in its home-opening win over Jay County, 41-0 on Sept. 5, but Friday proved to an opportunity to show how far the Patriot program has grown as they claimed their first varsity win over the Falcons during their four seasons and it was Seeger's first win over North Vermillion since the 2010 season, snapping a 10-game losing streak.
"Congratulations to Seeger, they have come a long way,'' North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree said. "I know their coaching staff and I know the work they have put in. As a competitor, you have to tip your hat to a program that is back after being down, for a while.''
And just how did the Patriots snap their skid?
With good old fashion defense, Seeger held North Vermillion to just one first down and the Falcons had only 14 yards of total offense.
"I thought our defense played as hard up front as we have all year,'' said King as North Vermillion didn't gain a yard of rushing on 25 attempts.
Additionally, the Patriots defensive unit scored twice, picking up safeties on the first possession of the game and then again on the second play of the second quarter.
And unlike last week, Seeger's offense started seven of its 11 drives in North Vermillion territory. Still, the Patriots racked up 369 yards of total offense with 268 of those coming from the ground game.
"I know we had a bunch of offense,'' said King, who didn't see Friday's game as a bounce-back game from last week's 25-15 loss to South Vermillion. "We just need to play. It was nice we got to play this game.''
Seeger sophomore Payton Martin chewed up 162 of his team's rushing yards on 25 carries, while sophomore quarterback Owen Snedeker was 9-of-16 passing for 101 yards and two scores to go along with his 57 rushing yards and two scores.
King did point out that the Patriots lost two fumbles and they were stopped once inside the Falcons 5-yard line on a fourth-and-goal play.
And while those were negatives for Seeger, those three possessions were viewed as positive steps forward for North Vermillion (1-8 overall, 1-6 in the WRC).
"Even thought we gave up 38 points, I see guys getting better,'' said Crabtree. "I see young players with each week of experience getting better. Their eyes are where they are supposed to be and they are making the right reads.
"They have — a lot — of work to do in the offseason, but I see progress.''
Another bright spot for Seeger on Friday night was the return of junior Brock Thomason on the defensive side of the football.
"We got a couple of quarters from Brock Thomason, he is our leading rusher and leading tackler,'' King said. "We played him one way (defense) for a half. We know he will be sore, but sore is different than hurt.''
While the Patriots played eight games this season, the Falcons were the only team in the WRC to play all nine of its scheduled games this year.
North Vermillion, which had numerous players injured this season and played without Carter Edney (leg) and Seth Girton (quarantine) on Friday, is one of 172 programs out of 317 to play nine games this fall or 54 percent.
Including the teams like Seeger that played eight games this season, that percentage jumps to 76 percent (241-of-317).
"Hopefully, we get a chance to play in the tournament,'' said King. "I know everyone in Indiana is hoping for the same thing.''
Both Seeger and North Vermillion will get a chance to avenge regular-season losses in first round of sectional play.
The Patriots will travel to Clinton, Ind., on Friday to play the South Vermillion Wildcats, who claimed the outright WRC title with a 6-0 record; while the Falcons are scheduled to host the Attica Red Ramblers. Both games are set for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
