ATTICA, Ind. — Typically, getting an early lead is the recipe for success.
But on Wednesday night in the Bi-County Holiday Tournament at Lambert Gymnasium, the comeback was the theme for the championship winners.
Both, the Seeger boys and girls basketball teams rallied from first-half deficits to beat Fountain Central in the title tilts.
In the boys game, the Patriots secured its first championship since 2016 when Owen Snedeker came up a big offensive rebound and knocked down a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining to give Seeger a 47-44 triumph.
“Owen does a lot of good stuff,’’ said Seeger coach John Collins. “He has played a lot and he understands the game.’’
Fountain Central had a desperation 3-point attempt come up short at the buzzer.
So, how did the Patriots overcome a 16-point first-half deficit (28-12) to beat the Mustangs?
They slowed down.
“We were not slowing ourselves down,’’ Collins said. “We were too sped up.
“If we ever slowed down and played within ourselves, I knew we could give ourselves a shot.’’
The comeback started with a 8-0 run to end the second quarter cutting Fountain Central’s lead to 28-20 at halftime. The Patriots then started the second half with a 9-0 run to take a 29-28 lead with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
“Their run at the end of the first half let them believe,’’ Fountain Central coach Phil Shabi said. “Several things helped things snowball for them. They bucked up and competed harder, surviving our initial shock. They took better care of the ball and really got after things on the glass. I thought they got a lot of 50-50 balls.’’
Seeger, which had 19 turnovers in the contest, saw Fountain Central score eight points in the first half off of its turnovers. In the second half, the Mustangs managed just four points off of the Patriots offensive miscues.
“We were freaked out by their pressure defense,’’ said Snedeker, who finished with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds. “We were going too fast and making dumb mistakes.
“When we slowed down, we actually ran an offense and got some open looks.’’
The Patriots, who made just 3 of their first 20 shots attempted, were 14-of-22 (63.6 percent) in the game’s final 20 minutes.
“When we took care of the basketball, we actually started finishing some shots,’’ Collins said.
And things changed just as dramatically on the other end, as well.
Fountain Central opened the game shooting 60 percent including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, but Seeger switched to a zone and the Mustangs made just six of their final 33 shot attempts and they were 3-of-21 from behind the arc.
“In the zone, we started getting out on their shooters, getting a hand up and contesting those shots,’’ said Snedeker.
But Collins admitted that he was a bit leery of making the defensive switch.
“They have a lot of good shooters and they are streaking shooters,’’ Collins said.
So, why did he make the switch?
“Our man-to-man wasn’t working,’’ he said. “We were getting killed.’’
Basically, the switch in defenses forced Fountain Central (5-2 overall) into a half-court game.
“That was a nice adjustment going to the zone,’’ Shabi said. “It took us out of our transition game. Everything became a grind-it-out in the halfcourt type of game. That’s not our style and it’s not what we excel at.
“We want to play with pace, spacing the court, driving and kicking.’’
Shabi pointed out that the halfcourt game is better for the Patriots.
“They have a guy in Snedeker that can get the ball and make a play,’’ he said.
Will Harmon was the only player for the Mustangs in double figures with 22 points. Joining Snedeker in double digits for Seeger was Jordan Gates with 10, while Kolton Pearson finished with 8 points and nine rebounds in the winning effort.
Seeger 51 Fountain Central 39
ATTICA, Ind. — Three weeks ago, Seeger cruised to a 61-22 victory over Fountain Central in a Wabash River Conference contest.
The Mustangs looked like a completely different team for about a quarter and half on Wednesday night, as they scored the game’s first 7 points and Fountain Central had a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We probably should have sent everyone home because of the weather after the first quarter,” joked Fountain Central coach Jason Good.
Unfortunately for Fountain Central, the game went the full 32 minutes and Seeger rallied to claim its third straight Bi-County Holiday Tournament title with a 51-39 victory.
“It never gets old,’’ said Seeger coach Brent Rademacher, who pointed out that junior Riley Shrader has been a key part of all three championship teams for the Patriots. “Give them a lot of credit. They did a nice job of executing their game plan.’’
Rademacher wasn’t quite as complimentary to his own team.
“We didn’t get off to a good start, at all,’’ he said. “ I didn’t think our defense was very good all night long. They were splitting us up front in our traps, we weren’t rotating in the halfcourt and we were giving up right hands to the basket.
“Very dissatisfied with our defensive effort.’’
The Patriots (10-1) turned things around in the second quarter, mainly on the offensive end.
Sophomore Aubry Cole scored 11 of her game-high 20 points during the second period as Seeger turned its deficit into a 31-24 halftime lead with a 22-point quarter.
“I thought our movement was pretty good and overall, we hit some big shots,’’ Rademacher said. “After that, they would make a run and we would answer that. Once we got the lead, I felt okay about the game.
“We have been getting into some bad habits and it showed tonight. We have some cleaning up to do.’’
For Fountain Central, which falls to 5-5 overall, this game was a step forward as Seeger had won the last six meetings between the program by an average of 33.5 points per game.
“The girls were so visibly disappointed,’’ Good said. “They legitimately thought were were going to win the game.’’
Joining Cole in double figures for the Patriots was Paige Laffoon with 12 points while Schrader chipped in with nine.
Fountain Central was led by Jerzi Hershberger with 13 points, followed by Dakota Borman with 12.
