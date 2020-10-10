CLINTON, Ind. — Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing is just 1 yard.
So what happens when you are spotting your opponent 19 yards of field position on every possession?
The Seeger Patriots learned that lesson on Friday night in a Wabash River Conference showdown with the South Vermillion Wildcats.
South Vermillion sealed a share of the league title with a 25-15 victory over Seeger in which the Wildcats capped the contest with a game-clinching 37-yard touchdown drive with just over seven minutes remaining in the contest.
"Our defense stiffen up a couple times and played well, but it was always with their backs against the end zone,'' said Seeger coach Herb King. "We seemingly had the length of the field to drive on almost every series.''
Actually, the Patriots (5-2 overall, 3-1 in the WRC) had at least 65 yards to drive on every possession and their average starting position on offense was the 24-yard line.
"We never started a drive on their side of the field, and we never got good field position,'' King said. "That's tough.''
Meanwhile, the 10th-rated Wildcats (7-1 overall, 6-0 in the WRC) started six drives on the Patriots side of the 50 and their average starting position on offense was the 43-yard line.
"We actually talked about that before this game,'' South Vermillion coach Greg Barrett said. "In our two games last year against them, we didn't have field position. We won that battle tonight, thank goodness.''
After falling behind 12-0 in the first half, Seeger was able to claw itself back into the game with a pair of long offensive drives.
The Patriots made it 12-7 just 1 minute, 51 seconds into the third quarter when Khal Stephen capped a 6-play, 69-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring run. The biggest play on the drive was a 48-yard pass from Owen Snedeker to Jamson Sprague on a fourth down-and-3 play from Seeger's own 38.
After South Vermillion extended its lead to 18-7 on an Anthony Garzolini 11-yard scramble, Seeger came right back with a 10-play, 67-yard drive.
Once again, it was Stephen capping the drive, this time with a 6-yard run and after Snedeker and Sprague hooked up on the 2-point conversion, the Patriots were within 18-15 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We played hard, but we just didn't play as well as we are capable of playing, we think,'' King said. "We are not disappointed in anything but the score. We thought our kids battled the entire way.
"Our defense played well, but not well enough. Offense played well, at certain times, but not well enough. A little bit here and a little bit there, and it's a different game.''
It seemed like the momentum had definitely shifted to the Patriots when they stopped Garzolini on the 4-yard line on a fourth-and-goal play with 10:47 left.
Seeger failed to pick up a first down and was forced to punt from its own end zone.
"That was a huge stop, but we just didn't get the ball out into any type of field position,'' King said. "If you can't get the ball back into field position — it takes the steam out of what was going on.
"They were able to keep pounding towards the end zone. The picked up some points and lengthen their lead. Otherwise, we are right in the game, at that point.''
South Vermillion capped the victory with a pair of interceptions on Seeger's final two possessions and the Wildcats won the turnover battle 3-1 against the Patriots.
"Very excited with our defense tonight. They played great,'' Barrett said. "(Seeger) had some plays on us, but we battled. They were all-in tonight.''
Ironically, just like a year ago, Seeger and South Vermillion will meet again this season as they have been paired against each other in a Sectional 37 contest, which will be back at South Vermillion.
"We made some growing pain mistakes and we have two weeks to grow,'' King said.
The Wildcats can secure its first-ever outright conference championship next week with a win over the Attica Red Ramblers.
"Four years ago, we were co-champs,'' Barrett said. "This year, we want to take care of it outright.''
