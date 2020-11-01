TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Seeger junior Jennifer Romero made her second straight appearance in the IHSAA state girls cross country meet on Saturday.
Romero, who won both the sectional and regional titles this year, finished 69th in a time of 19 minutes, 48.1 seconds at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Carmel ran away with the girls team title, placing its top four runners in the top-25 of the state meet. Katrina James of Lowell was the individual champion in the girls event with a time of 18:00.1.
In the boys state meet, Columbus North claimed the team title, while Izaiah Steury was the boys individual champion with a time of 15:23.7.
