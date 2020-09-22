CAYUGA, Ind. — The Patriot girls took five of the top six spots to win the team title at the North Vermillion Invitational.
Jennifer Romero led the way for Seeger with a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds, ending up second overall. Teammate Libby Smith was third (19:56), Hadessah Austin was fourth (20:21), Allison High was fifth (20:48) and Nataleigh Yarborough was sixth (21:23).
Bailey Duncan was seventh for Covington (22:13), who did not have a team score, while teammate Lily Ramirez was 18th (26:34)
Layla Strubberg was 19th for North Vermillion (26:52), while Ettie Myers was 21st (28:14) and Rachel Hazelwood was 25th (31:23)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.