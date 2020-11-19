COVINGTON, Ind. — After a close first quarter, the Seeger girls basketball team poured on the offense to defeat Covington 50-15 in Wabash River Conference action on Thursday.
The Patriots had a 9-6 lead after the first, but then outscored the Trojans 27-2 in the second and third quarters to put the game away.
Aubry Cole had 12 points to lead Seeger, while Avery Cole had 10 and Riley Shrader and Paige Laffoon added eight.
Briley Peyton and Holly Linville each had four points to lead Covington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.