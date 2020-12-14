VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Seeger had three players score in double figures as the Patriots defeated the Fountain Central Mustangs 61-22 in a Wabash River Conference girls basketball game on Saturday.
Seeger, which improves to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the WRC, led from start to finish.
Macy Kerr scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first half for the Patriots, including a 10-point second quarter. Riley Schrader and Aubry Cole each finished with 13 points for Seeger.
Dakota Borman was the leading scorer for Fountain Central with a game-high 18 points. The Mustangs fall to 2-4 on the season and 0-2 in the WRC.
