CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team outscored Southmont 28-22 to come out with a 45-42 win on Friday.
Aubry Cole had 16 points to lead the Patriots, while Izzii Puterbaugh had eight points, Macy Kerr had seven points and Riley Shrader and Allison High each had four.
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Seeger 45, Southmont 42
Seeger (45) — Riley Shrader 2 0-0 4, Izzii Puterbaugh 3 2-4 8, Allison High 2 0-0 4, Addison Shrader 1 0-0 2, Aubry Cole 5 5-6 16, Anna Moore 1 0-0 2, Macy Kerr 1 5-6 7, Paige Laffoon 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 12-16 45.
Southmont (42) — Craig 0 0-0 0, Gass 0 2-4 2, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Veatch 3 1-2 7, Frederick 0 0-0 0, Mason 1 0-0 3, Charles 3 1-2 8, Manion 5 0-1 10, Gilstrap 0 0-0 0, Miller 6 0-0 12. Totals: 17 4-9 42.
Seeger;11;6;15;13;—;45
Southmont;13;7;10;12;— ;42
3-point field goals — Seeger 1 (Cole); Southmont 2 (Charles, Mason). Total fouls — Seeger 14, Southmont 17. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.