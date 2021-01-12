WOLCOTT, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team took care of matters with Tri-County very early on.
The Patriots jumped out to a 22-4 first quarter lead and would go on to win 74-26 on Tuesday.
Aubry Cole had 24 points for Seeger, while Riley Shrader had 20 points and Macy Kerr and Paige Laffoon each had six points.
The Patriots will go on the road on Friday to take on Southmont.
At Wolcott, Ind.
Seeger 74, Tri-County 26
Seeger (74) — Riley Shrader 8 3-3 20, Izzii Puterbaugh 1 0-0 3, Allison High 2 0-1 4, Addison Shrader 1 1-2 3, Aubry Cole 10 0-0 24, Anna Moore 2 0-0 4, Macy Kerr 2 2-6 6, Paige Laffoon 2 2-2 6, Hannah Wheeler 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 8-14 74.
Tri-County (26) — Warren 3 0-0 7, Alberts 3 2-2 8, Musser 3 0-0 7, Whitmire 2 0-0 4, Martin 0 0-0 0, Schambach 0 0-0 0, Durando 0 0-0 0, Sterk 0 0-0 0, Pearson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 26.
Seeger;22;14;25;11;—;74
Tri-County;4;10;7;3;—;26
3-point field goals — Seeger 6 (Cole 4, Shrader, Puterbaugh); Tri-County 2 (Warren, Musser). Total fouls — Seeger 5, Tri-County 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — none.
