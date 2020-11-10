WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Six different players scored in the first half as the Seeger Patriots cruised to a 45-25 victory over the South Newton Rebels in a girls basketball contest on Tuesday night.
Seeger, which improves to 2-0 on the season, had all eight of its players that played in Tuesday's game score at least one point in the victory.
Leading the way for the Patriots was Paige Laffoon with a game-high 15 — nine of those coming in the third quarter. Also scoring in double digits for Seeger was Avery Cole with 12.
Alexxys Standish was the only player for South Newton to reach double digits as she led the Rebels (0-2) with 12 points.
Seeger is scheduled to host Benton Central this Friday night. Tipoff for the junior-varsity game is set for 6 p.m. (Eastern) with the varsity game to follow.
