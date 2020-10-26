NEW CARLISLE, Ind. — Making the state tournament has been the goal all season for the Seeger girls cross country team.
A year ago, the Patriots finished 17th in the New Prairie Semi-State and returned six of those seven runners to fuel their thoughts of making the IHSAA State Meet in Terre Haute, Ind.
On the way to Saturday's semi-state, Seeger claimed both the sectional and regional titles, the latter being a first-time in school history.
The Patriots came up with a great performance with an eight-place finish in the team standings, but only the top six advance to this weekend's state meet at the Gibson Cross Country Championship Course in Terre Haute.
Chesterton won the semi-state title with 110 points, followed by Valparaiso (143), Lake Central (159), Warsaw (162), Culver Academies (172) and Wheeler (190) for the final qualifying spot. West Lafayette (191) finished seventh just missing state and Seeger (216) was eighth.
While the Patriots will not have a team at this weekend's state meet, junior Jennifer Romero will make her second straight appearance in the state meet. Her 12th-place finish in a time of 19 minutes, 21.2 seconds was good to secure the eighth of 10 individual spots.
Rounding out the Seeger lineup on Saturday was freshman Hadessah Austin (20:18.2) in 40th, senior Libby Smith (20:30.1) in 52nd, sophomore Nataleigh Yarborough (20:56.2) in 78th, Allison High (20:58.7) in 80th, sophomore Avah Watson (22:12.7) in 142nd and junior Leah Kirkpatrick (24:08.3) in 169th.
Also running in Saturday's semi-state was Covington junior Bailey Duncan, who finished 101st in a time of 21:15.4.
In the boys semi-state race on Saturday, Seeger senior Kolton Pearson (17:49.4) finishing 107th while senior Thomas Odle (18:01.9) was 126th.
