WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A week ago, the Seeger cross country teams made history with both the boys and girls claiming sectional titles in the same season.
On Saturday, it was another historic day for the Lady Patriots.
Seeger, paced by by top-five finishes from Jennifer Romero, Austin Hadessah and Libby Smith, secured its first-ever regional title at the Tippecanoe Amphitheatre.
The Patriots had all five of its scoring runners in the top-20 to finish with 35 points, while the second-place West Lafayette Red Devils, who have claimed the last 10 regional titles and 18 of the last 20, finished second with 56 points.
Romero, who won last week's sectional race, was second on Saturday behind West Lafayette senior Haley Mansfield. Romero's time was 19 minutes, 19.5 seconds. Hadessah was third in a time of 19:34.9 and Smith was fifth with a time of 19:43.4.
Seeger also got a 12th-place finish from Allison High (20:23.1) and a 17th-place finish from Nataleigh Yarborough (20:32.7).
With the victory, the Patriots advance to the New Prairie Semi-State meet next Saturday.
Joining the Seeger team at New Prairie will be Covington's Bailey Duncan, whose 33rd-place finish was good enough for her to be the 10th and final individual qualifier on the girls side.
In the boys race on Saturday, Seeger's Kolton Pearson and Thomas Odle were the only two area runners that were able to secure individual spots in next week's semi-state meet.
Pearson was 17th in a time of 17 minutes, 26.3 seconds, while Odle was 22nd with a time of 17:33.0. Seeger teammates Ethan Hernandez (18:23.0) in 42nd and Jonevin Laswell (23:07.2) in 77th failed to qualify.
Also missing out on a trip to the semi-state meet were Covington runners Blake Bova and Mason McPherson-Duprey. Bova was 58th with a time of 19:11.1, while McPherson-Duprey was 63rd with a time of 19:27.4.
